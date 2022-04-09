SkyView
NFL QB Dwayne Haskins dies in Florida car accident

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 file photo, Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne...
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 file photo, Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne Haskins throws before an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears in Landover, Md. Case Keenum’s foot injury could put him in danger of starting at quarterback for the Washington Redskins on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019 at the New York Giants. If Keenum can’t play, the 0-3 Redskins will either turn to Colt McCoy or ask first-round pick Dwayne Haskins to make his NFL debut.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
By Michael Owens
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 11:38 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 9, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT
MIAMI, Fla. (WMBF) - NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins died after being reportedly struck by a vehicle in Florida early Saturday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news, citing information from Haskins’ agent. He later added that Haskins was in the area training with teammates from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Haskins, 24, was a standout at Ohio State University before being selected in the first round by Washington in the 2019 NFL Draft.

He signed with the Steelers in 2021.

In a statement, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he was devastated by the loss of Haskins, and that “he was one of the hardest workers, both on the field and in the community.”

The Washington Commanders also issued a statement from co-owners Dan and Tanya Synder, who shared their condolences following the news.

“To say we are heartbroken is an understatement,” it read. “Our hearts and prayers are with the members of Dwayne’s family and all of those who knew him and loved him.”

Ohio State University Athletics Director Gene Smith said in a tweet that he was “shocked and saddened” by the news.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

