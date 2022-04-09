NFL QB Dwayne Haskins dies in Florida car accident

MIAMI, Fla. (WMBF) - NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins died after being reportedly struck by a vehicle in Florida early Saturday.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported the news, citing information from Haskins’ agent. He later added that Haskins was in the area training with teammates from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Dwayne Haskins, a standout at Ohio State before becoming Washington’s first-round pick and playing in Pittsburgh, died this morning when he got hit by a car in South Florida, per his agent Cedric Saunders. Haskins would have turned 25 years old on May 3. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 9, 2022

Haskins, 24, was a standout at Ohio State University before being selected in the first round by Washington in the 2019 NFL Draft.

He signed with the Steelers in 2021.

In a statement, Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said he was devastated by the loss of Haskins, and that “he was one of the hardest workers, both on the field and in the community.”

Statement from Head Coach Mike Tomlin: pic.twitter.com/hI5QaKzBUq — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 9, 2022

The Washington Commanders also issued a statement from co-owners Dan and Tanya Synder, who shared their condolences following the news.

“To say we are heartbroken is an understatement,” it read. “Our hearts and prayers are with the members of Dwayne’s family and all of those who knew him and loved him.”

Statement from co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder pic.twitter.com/6Dn0z3RbeQ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 9, 2022

Ohio State University Athletics Director Gene Smith said in a tweet that he was “shocked and saddened” by the news.

The Dept. of Athletics is terribly saddened to learn of the death of Dwayne Haskins. We are thinking of the entire Haskins family during this most difficult time. Our prayers are with the family, and with his current and former teammates, coaches, friends and relatives. https://t.co/4aEdQ9nQdj — Ohio State Buckeyes 🌰 (@OhioStAthletics) April 9, 2022

