Masters updates: Saturday, April 9, 2022

9:39 p.m.: Stage is set for final round of 2022 Masters

Scottie Scheffler shot a 1-under 71 and holds a three-shot lead over Cameron Smith, who made sure Scheffler didn’t run away from everyone else.

Scheffler is at 9 under after 54 holes as he seeks his first major title.

Smith bounced back from a rough third round Saturday to post a 4-under 68, the best score of the day at chilly Augusta National.

Sungjae Im is five shots behind Scheffler.

Tiger Woods struggled with his putter on his way to a 6-over 78, his worst performance in 93 career rounds at the Masters.

Thanks to Smith, Scheffler will have to work for a green jacket.

Smith turned in a third round that didn’t seem possible at Augusta National with the unseasonably cold temperatures and strong gusts.

The 28-year-old Aussie shot a 4-under 68 — the only score in the 60s — to pull within three shots of Scheffler and join Scheffler in the final group Sunday.

This is not an unusual position for Smith, who was runner-up in 2020.

Meanwhile, Rory McIlroy’s wait to complete the career Grand Slam will extend into at least 2023.

The four-time major championship winner shot a 1-under 71 in the third round of the Masters.

That left him 1 over for the tournament and tied for ninth but 10 shots behind leader Scheffler.

We’ll find out how it all turns out after the final round, which begins with the first tee-off at 10:10 a.m. Sunday by Cameron Davis and Adam Scott.

Woods starts at 10:50 a.m., Aiken’s Kevin Kisner at noon, McIlroy at 1:50 p.m., and Scheffler and Smith at 2:40 p.m.

7:50 p.m.: Pairings and tee times announced for final round

After completion of the third round of the 2022 Masters Tournament on Saturday, Augusta National Golf Club announced the pairings and tee times for the final round on Sunday:

7:48 p.m.: Scheffler stays at the top after third round

Despite big trouble on the 18th hole, Scottie Scheffler salvaged a 1-under 71 that gives him a three-stroke lead heading to the final round of the Masters.

Scheffler came into the day with a five-shot advantage that tied for the biggest ever after 36 holes at Augusta National. He maintained a lead of anywhere from three to six strokes throughout the third round.

The 25-year-old Texan yanked his tree shot at the final hole into the towering pines left of the fairway. He found his ball but had to take a one-shot penalty for an unplayable lie.

After dropping his ball where he could take a swing, Scheffler ripped a brilliant long iron off the pine straw that sailed just a couple of feet wide of the flag, rolling off the back of the green. He putted it up next to the hole and tapped in from about 2 feet for a bogey that felt so much better.

Scheffler is at 9-under 207 after three rounds.

Cameron Smith posted the best round of the day in very difficult conditions, a 4-under 68 for a 210 overall. The first-round leader, Sungjae Im, is the only other player within five shots of the lead at 212.

7:07 p.m.: Cam Smith has best round of day at tough Masters

Cameron Smith has posted the best round of the day in very difficult conditions at Augusta National.

The 28-year-old Australian shot a 4-under 68 that brought him within three strokes of leader Scottie Scheffler as he walked off the course.

Smith is at 6-under 210 through three rounds. Scheffler is at 9 under with two holes to play, having stumbled a bit with a stretch of three bogeys in four holes on the back side.

Smith’s performance is nothing unusual. In five previous Masters appearances, he had three top-10 showings — including a tie for the runner-up spot behind winner Dustin Johnson in 2020.

6:53 p.m.: Scheffler stumbles but still leads at Masters

Scottie Scheffler has stumbled just a bit, but he’s still firmly in control as he approaches the end of the third round at the Masters.

Scheffler bogeyed both the 12th and 14th holes, sandwiched around a birdie at the par-5 13th, to leave him at 10 under for the tournament.

He still has a four-stroke lead over Cameron Smith, who is shooting the best round of the day at 4 under with the final hole to go.

Charl Schwartzel is six strokes behind, while 18-hole leader Sungjae Im and Shane Lowry are at 3 under.

Smith got as close as three shots off the lead, but Scheffler has maintained distance on the field throughout the day. The Texan came in with a five-stroke advantage after 36 holes.

6:26: Blustery weather poses problems for Kisner, Woods

After they finished the third round of the Masters Tournament on Saturday, Aiken’s Kevin Kisner and golf superstar Tiger Woods discussed the weather conditions and other obstacles to their play.

Kisner said there were “very different conditions to start with. We got behind the eight ball early, but neither one of us got off to a strong start.”

He said in such cool weather, “your body doesn’t move as well, you have no feel — and it’s a place where you need a lot of feel. Fifty-five and blowing 20 is not a good feeling.”

He was glad to be playing alongside Tiger Woods.

“That’s the guy you want to be playing with on Saturday in Augusta,” he said.

“I’m just glad he’s back with us,” Kisner said.

“I hope he can get back out here and play a couple of events with us in the future.”

Woods said, “Conditions were tough today.”

Friday was chilly and gusty, but golfers got a bit of a break later in the day.

“Today it’s been blustery all day,” he said.

“It was cold from the start. The balls didn’t go very far. I thought it was tough.”

In fact, he thought he was doing pretty well, all things considered.

“I felt that I didn’t really hit it that bad,” he said.

“I just couldn’t get a feel for getting comfortable with the ball — posture, feel ... I just couldn’t find it.

He said “nothing seemed to work.”

6:08 p.m.: Tiger Woods posts his highest score ever at Masters

Tiger Woods has posted his highest score ever at the Masters.

Finally showing the effects of a terrible car wreck that could’ve cost him his right leg, Woods shot a 6-over 78 in the third round to ruin any hope of making a run at a sixth green jacket.

It was a tough day for just about everyone, with temperatures struggling to get into the 50s (10 degrees Celsius) and plenty of wind.

But it was especially difficult for Woods, who had never shot a score higher than 77 at Augusta National. He’ll head to the final round at 7-over 223.

After two solid rounds of putting, Woods really struggled on the greens. He described it as having “zero feel.”

Still, it’s been an encouraging performance given all that Woods has been through. The Masters is his first competitive tournament in more than 500 days.

5:29 p.m.: Scheffler still leads by 5 shots at Masters

On a day when it’s been tough to go low, Scottie Scheffler is turning in another dominant performance at Augusta National.

Scheffler made the turn in the third round of the Masters with a 3-under 33, pushing him to 11 under for the tournament and keeping his lead at five strokes over Charl Schwartzel of South Africa.

Schwartzel is only that close because he holed out from the fairway at No. 10 for an eagle. Cameron Smith of Australia is another stroke back at 5 under.

How commanding has Scheffler been? Only seven players are within 10 shots of the leader, who hasn’t been bothered at all by the cool, windy conditions.

Scheffler already matched the largest 36-hole lead in Masters history with his five-stroke advantage.

The record for 54 holes is Tiger Woods’ nine-shot lead in 1997, when he won the first of his five green jackets.

Woods has no chance of winning his sixth. He’s 4 over for the day and a whopping 16 strokes behind Scheffler.

4:26 p.m.: Back-to-back birdies for Tiger

Back-to-back birdies for Tiger Woods on hole Nos. 12 and 13.

4:17: Quick quotes on the weather conditions

Some of the players who’ve finished their third round are offering their views on the conditions out on the gusty and chilly course today:

ADAM SCOTT: “There’s probably going to be a couple scores under par, but you’ve sell everyone par at the start, on the 1st tee, but I’d be surprised if conditions stay like this and you see in the mid-60s. I just don’t -- it’s very tough out there today.”

CAMERON DAVIS: “It was tough. There’s not many other words for it other than just really tough. You’ve just got to play such good golf around this place just to keep the ball on the greens let alone in the right spots. Game was a little bit off today, and the wind kind of made it worse and worse for me really. I just couldn’t get anything going. Every time I did make a good swing, I felt like I misread the wind and it did something crazy up in the air. While you’re back in the fairway just thinking what am I supposed to do?”

MARC LEISHMAN: “It was tough, cold. The greens quickened up overnight back to, I would say, Masters speed. Yeah, happened to play good, a couple of three-putts, but putting was pretty difficult out there with the wind. I’m a lot happier today standing here than I was the last two afternoons after missing a lot of putts.”

MIN WOO LEE: “Yeah, it was a bit of a shock obviously. Weather hasn’t been this cold and then all off sudden to turns into a Scottish type of weather. It took us by a bit of surprise, but, you know, the ball -- it actually kind of helped because on a normal day the ball is going further because you’re jacked up. Then with the coldness it kind of evened out. It was pretty good throughout the round, and last three, four holes it got real cold and windy. I mean, I’m happy that I can put my feet up now and have some lunch and chill out.”

SEAMUS POWER: “Yeah, those guys -- like it was definitely warmer an hour ago. It’s really dropped off there. I don’t know what the forecast is, but it’s tough going. The greens are definitely a little quicker and you’ve just got to hit it in the proper spots. With the temperature dropping and the greens speeding up and the winds high, I think it’s going to play difficult. ... We obviously grew up playing a lot of this, but we don’t courses like this in the wind. So it’s going to be a battle. There is going to be guys that will get some good breaks, bad breaks out there, so I think you’ll need a little bit of that.”

TOM HOGE: “Unfortunately, we had a lot colder than this at the Players championship this year. It’s just a tough day. It’s cold and windy and a lot of hard holes out there.”

TOMMY FLEETWOOD: “I think it’s so hard to get it anywhere near the pin. I played amazing today. I mean, not saying I’m the best golfer in the word, but I played really, really well and I honestly seemed to be holing out all day. I made what, three -- I made four birdies today, so you’re not -- nobody is really going to be stiffing anything. ... I’m very happy to be done, to be fair. I’ll just watch guys come in. But I think most of all I’m just really pleased that I’m putting some good rounds of golf together and hopefully I can keep it going.”

VIKTOR HOVLAND: “It feels like the Players actually. It’s cold, and the ball doesn’t go very far, and the greens are firm and fast. It’s tough. Feels like a major.”

3:51 p.m.: Scheffler extends lead in third round

Scottie Scheffler is threatening to blow away the field at Augusta National.

Scheffler has started the third round with birdies at the second and third holes, pushing his score to 10-under par.

That give the world’s top-ranked player a six-stroke lead over Shane Lowry, with Cameron Smith and Charl Schwartzel another shot back.

In cool, windy conditions, all but 12 players are at least 10 shots behind the leader.

Tiger Woods is 3 over for the day and 14 strokes off of Scheffler, essentially eliminating any hope of a record-tying sixth green jacket.

The 25-year-old Scheffler made a comfortable par at the first hole and he’s still five shots clear of the field. No one is making much of a move on a cool, windy day at the Masters.

First-round leader Sungjae Im started off with a double bogey to drop seven shots behind Scheffler.

2:34 p.m.: Big stumble for Tiger Woods at the Masters

Golf superstar Tiger Woods four-putted the tough fifth hole at Augusta National for a double bogey. That dropped him 11 shots off the lead before Scottie Scheffler even teed off.

Woods’ putter was a big asset over the first two days, but he had a three-putt at No. 1 for a bogey Saturday. Then came major trouble at No. 5.

An errant approach left Woods on the green 65 feet from the pin. He putted up a ridge to within 6 feet of the cup, only to need three more putts to get down.

2:32 p.m.: Insights on Kevin Kisner’s approach at Augusta National

Aiken’s Kevin Kisner teed off at 1 p.m. Saturday for the third round of the Masters, paired with golf superstar Tiger Woods.

It’s a windy, chilly Saturday out there, and his reflections on Friday — a very similar day — could offer clues to his approach to Saturday.

Here’s what he said about Friday:

Q: I know that’s not the way you wanted to finish, but how would you kind of characterize the day as a whole?

KEVIN KISNER: Yeah, I played solid, really solid. I’ve just got to get my driver a little more dialed in. Just can’t make the momentum putts. It’s driving me crazy. Those two putts on 17, 18, I should make those and post 4-under and be right there in the hunt. So running a little hot right now.

Q: What do you feel you have to do better with your driver?

KEVIN KISNER: I just keep missing right. I don’t know what’s going on. I heel hit it, and not doing that with any of the irons. So it’s highly frustrating. If I don’t hit it in the nuts every time, I struggle around here because I don’t get the distance.

Q: How difficult was the wind out there today?

KEVIN KISNER: I thought we got super lucky, to be honest. It blew early and pretty much laid down the last four or five holes. Judging by the forecast, I was extremely pleased with how the wind blew.

Q: You were the only player to birdie 11 both days. Can you just kind of talk a little bit about that?

KEVIN KISNER: They’d better send me two crystals. That’s two eagles, in my opinion. I hit a helluva shot today. I’m aiming right of the green obviously. Wind just pushed it a little bit left, and it hopped right on there and underneath the hole, which is hard to do. You’ve got to have some luck go your way out here. Had it on 13 and then not really on 17 or 18. Hopefully they all go lucky tomorrow.

Q: If someone said I’ll give you 2-under at the start of the day, would you have taken it?

KEVIN KISNER: Yeah. When it was blowing a hundred on No. 3, I was ready to take my ball and go home.

1:59 p.m.: Not much movement on Moving Day at Masters

With the leaders waiting to tee off, no one is making much of a move on Moving Day at the Masters.

The cool, windy conditions are preventing anyone from going real low.

Only a handful of players are below par in the third round, led by Viktor Hovland at 2 under with four holes to play.

Tiger Woods is even through his first four holes after bogeying No. 1 and bouncing back with a birdie at the par-5 second.

Scottie Scheffler came into the day with a record-tying five-stroke lead through 36 holes. Woods is nine shots back.

1:23 p.m.: Tiger Woods tees off in Round 3 of Masters

Tiger Woods has teed off in the third round of the Masters, looking to slice into a nine-stroke deficit between him and 36-hole leader Scottie Scheffler.

In his first official tournament since a horrific car crash nearly 14 months ago, Woods made his 22nd consecutive cut at Augusta National.

Winning a sixth green jacket will be much more difficult.

Woods begins the round with a 1-over 145 score. Scheffler is at 8 under, five shots clear of the field and matching the largest 36-hole lead in tournament history.

Only one player who previously built such a big margin at the halfway point failed to go on to win the green jacket.

Even so, Woods believes he still has a shot in the difficult conditions.

“It’s going to be quick, and I need to go out there and put myself there,” he said “If you’re within five or six on that back nine going into Sunday, you’ve got a chance. So I just need to get there.”

12:59 p.m.: Par looks like good score in Round 3

It looks like a tough day for going low at Augusta National.

With unseasonably cool temperatures and a stiff breeze whipping across the course , par will likely be a good score in the third round of the Masters.

Half the field has teed off so far. Si Woo Kim made an eagle at No. 2 to get back to even par overall, but only three other players are below par in the early stages of the round.

Scottie Scheffler tees off at 2:50 p.m., having a built a record-tying five-stroke lead through 36 holes.

12:52 p.m.: Scheffler shares his thoughts going into third round

Scottie Scheffler goes into the third round of the 2022 Masters Tournament at the top of the leaderboard with a five-shot lead and also at the top of the Official World Golf Ranking.

He said he’s not letting his big lead get too much into his head. He says he played “solid golf” Friday, and not much will change in his approach Saturday.

“I mean, I’m still playing the golf course” he said. “There’s still 50 guys in the field, something like that, I’m sure, and I can’t worry about what those guys are doing. I’m just going to go out and play my game and just keep doing what I’m doing.”

Scottie Scheffler smiles with caddie Ted Scott on No. 18 during the second round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Friday, April 8, 2022. (Chris Trotman | Chris Trotman/Augusta National)

That’s his approach to playing, just in general.

“I’ve prepared for a long time to be in moments like this and to win golf tournaments,” he said.

“I’ve done all the preparation I can do. And if I win this golf tournament, then great; and if I don’t, that’s OK, too, because I did everything I could and I’m prepared and the rest isn’t up to me.”

That’s not to say he isn’t confident going into the third round.

“I worked really hard this off-season and I have put myself in a position now where I’m in position to win this golf tournament, and I couldn’t ask for anything more after 36 holes,” he said.

“It’s nice to be somewhere near the lead. And for me, my game feels like it’s going in a good spot.”

11:31 a.m.: Weather update from the course

It’s cloudy, cool and breezy on the course at Augusta National this morning.

The competitors are surely hoping to avoid a repeat of the gusty winds that were their nemesis yesterday in the second round of the Masters.

But that may not happen, according to News 12 First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still .

He says it will be another very windy day around the CSRA, with winds from the west sustained at 15 to 20 mph with 25 to 30 mph gusts likely.

High temperatures will be nearly 20 degrees below average for this time of year.

11:06 a.m.: A year for Masters anniversaries

History at the Masters is more memorable than other majors because it’s the only one played at the same course every year.

This year’s look back at key anniversaries features the two biggest names at Augusta National:

It was 50 years ago this week that Jack Nicklaus won his fourth green jacket in 1972, the year he chased the Grand Slam.

There are two anniversaries for Tiger Woods. Everyone talks about his record 12-shot win 25 years ago that created the first dose of Tigermania. It also was 20 years ago this week when he won back-to-back.

10:56 a.m.: Third round of the Masters is underway

It is sunny, it is chilly and the third round of the Masters has started at Augusta National.

The temperature was in the low 50s when play got underway for the day on Saturday, unseasonably cool. But the rain from earlier in the week is long gone, with puffy clouds the only thing blocking the view of blue sky over the Masters.

Scottie Scheffler has a five-shot lead going into the third round. He doesn’t tee off until 2:50 p.m. and will play with Charl Schwartzel.

Tiger Woods is nine shots back to start the day. He tees off at 1 p.m.

10:42 a.m.: Augusta National announces prize money

7:58 a.m.: Stage is set for crucial third round

Gates open at 8 a.m. at Augusta National Golf Club for patrons eager to see the 52 players who made the cut for the third round of the 2022 Masters Tournament.

The first tee time will be at 10:20 a.m. featuring Mackenzie Hughes and Adam Scott.

But many are eager to see Tiger Woods tee off at 1 p.m. and Scottie Scheffler start at 2:50 p.m.

Scheffler leads the pack after a grueling Round 2 on Friday, when gusty winds were the main adversary.

Scheffler is in control through two rounds at the Masters. He posted a 5-under 67 to move to 8 under for the tournament and a five-shot lead over a handful of players, including defending champion Hideki Matsuyama.

Woods shot a 2-over 74 to make the cut in his first competitive event since a serious car accident in February 2021.

Stewart Cink hit the shot of the day with a hole-in-one at the par-3 16th.

FRIDAY

8 p.m.: Third-round pairings, tee times announced

After Friday’s second round of the 2022 Masters Tournament, 52 players, including competitors from 14 countries, made the 36-hole cut from a starting field of 91.

The 52 players advance to the third round Saturday.

The first tee time will be at 10:20 a.m., and gates will open at 8 a.m.

Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka both missed the cut at the Masters after struggling through two rounds at Augusta National.

Koepka shot back-to-back 75s to finish at 6-over 150, while DeChambeau and his ailing left wrist posted a jarring 8-over 80 in the second round and his score ballooned to 12-over 156.

Jordan Spieth, the 2015 Masters champion, also missed the cut for the first time at Augusta National.

So did Xander Schauffele, the only player among the top 10 in the world golf ranking to not advance to the weekend.

5:27 p.m.: Second-round quick quotes

ABRAHAM ANCER on Tiger Woods: “Props to him to get back out here and being healthy and most important thing is enjoying it, and it looks like he, obviously, might be a little bit in pain, but he is out here, right, and he is playing in the tournament again, which is great for him and for all of us, too.”

BUBBA WATSON on conversation with his son: “He said ... ‘On the weekend, I want to walk and follow you. I want to walk the course.’ I was, like, ‘First of all, we’ve got to make it to the weekend.’ He said, ‘Dad, you shouldn’t think like that.’ Now I get to go home and say we played it to the weekend.”

CHARL SCHWARTZEL on the windy conditions today: “Par is a great score. I think if you shoot level par around here in these conditions, you are playing good golf.”

COLLIN MORIKAWA : “The wind is not making it easy. It’s a lot of guessing, a lot of just trusting what you are going to do, but it’s weird. Yesterday I probably felt the most comfortable I’ve ever felt at Augusta National, which is, obviously, nice. Today just kind of kept fighting and posted a nice round.”

COREY CONNERS : “With the conditions the way they are, you can’t hit it good enough to not need your short game, and that part of my game has been good this week. Yeah, hopefully can keep hitting it well and not have to get myself in too many of those crazy spots, but short game does feel good.”

DUSTIN JOHNSON : “With the conditions the way they are, you can’t hit it good enough to not need your short game, and that part of my game has been good this week. Yeah, hopefully can keep hitting it well and not have to get myself in too many of those crazy spots, but short game does feel good.”

HAROLD VARNER III on winning: :”I think winning just breeds winning. I never doubted that I could win, but it’s just never happened. I’ve been there, shot some high numbers when it’s mattered a lot, and I guess maturity. But the biggest thing is just running my journey. I think the media does a really good job of making sure that you’re companioned with someone else or running someone else’s course.”

PATRICK REED: “It was a challenge today. You had the wind pumping, and it was gusty and kind of swirling, and I think that’s what makes this place so difficult is when it starts gusting. It’s one thing if it stays consistent blowing 10, 15, 20. If it’s just constant blow, that’s fine. When you start getting areas where like 12, for example, today.”

4:55 p.m. Cink makes a hole-in-one

Stewart Cink makes a hole-in-one on No. 16.

4:54 p.m.: Tiger rallying after rough start to second round

Tiger Woods struggled to a 3-over 39 on the front nine Friday but was still in good position to make the weekend in his comeback at the Masters.

Woods, who shot a 1-under 71 in the first round, bogeyed four of his first five holes before rebounding to play the last four 1 under. He was a 2-over-par on a blustery day at Augusta National where low scores were hard to find.

Woods wasn’t in imminent danger of missing the cut, which was projected at 4 over, but was six shots off the lead held on the course by Scottie Scheffler heading into the back nine. His frustrations were evident when he hit a bad wedge shot on the ninth hole and dropped his club in disgust before rebounding to get up-and-down for par.

Afternoon winds of 15-20 mph and gusting higher made conditions difficult, though the rains that came on the eve of the tournament meant the greens were still relatively soft.

The clubhouse lead as Woods made the turn was held by Charl Schwartzel at 3-under-par.

4:24 p.m.: Projected cuts show some surprises

The leaderboard is showing some surprises in who’s projected to be cut today after Round 2 of the Masters.

Dozens are on the list, including Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Austin Greaser, Abraham Ancer, Xander Schauffele, Bryson DeChambeau, Fred Couples, Larry Mize, Vijay Singh and Jose Maria Olazabal.

The cuts aren’t final yet. Click or tap here to see the full and current leaderboard .

3:53 p.m.: Im shoots 74, stays atop Masters leaderboard

First-round leader Sungjae Im wrestled his way to a 2-over 74 in the second round of the Masters and is 3 under through 36 holes, tied with Charl Schwartzel for the top spot at blustery Augusta National.

Im shot a sparkling 4-under 68 in breezy conditions on Thursday afternoon but found the going a bit rougher as the wind continued to pick up Friday morning. He managed three birdies against five bogeys to slip into a tie with Schwartzel, the 2011 Masters champion.

Im bogeyed the first hole but steadied himself with a birdie on the par-4 third. He made the turn at even par for the day but had trouble on the back nine, including a bogey on the par-5 15th when his fairway metal skipped over the green and into the water. He recovered with a birdie at the par-3 16th but a wayward drive on 18 led to one last bogey.

Former Masters champion Danny Willett also is at 3 under as he gets to the turn.

Tiger Woods has bogeyed four of his first five holes to fall to 3 over on the tournament and is in danger of missing the cut if he can’t turn things around.

3:09 p.m.: Tiger’s off to a tough start in second round at Masters

Augusta National is catching up with Tiger Woods.

The five-time Masters champion is off to a rocky start in the second round. Woods has bogeyed three of the first four holes to move to 2 over for the tournament.

He is struggling with his drive and his irons early on. Woods missed each of the first two fairways and a questionable iron into the par-3 fourth landed short of the green, leading to a bogey.

The Masters is the only major championship where Woods has not missed the cut. That streak could be in danger if he can’t turn things around. The top 50 players and ties advance to the weekend.

The projected cut currently is 3 over, but it could rise with a large group of players still on the course and winds whipping around Augusta National.

2:43: Video | First-time patrons find Masters delightful

2:31 p.m.: Sungjae Im bounces back

With a birdie on No. 16, Sungjae Im rejoins the lead at four under par, according to Augusta National Golf Club.

1:51 p.m.: Schwartzel posts 3 under at breezy Masters

Charl Schwartzel navigated the breeze to post a 3-under 69 in the second round of the Masters, the best of the early wave of golfers at Augusta National.

The 2011 Masters champion is a 3 under for the tournament and in good position for the weekend.

Schwartzel put together five birdies, including one on the par-3 16th that he set up with a beautiful tee shot to within 4 feet. He saved par from the trees on the par-4 18th, splashing out of the front left bunker to 9 feet and then draining the putt.

Schwartzel wrapped up just moments before five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods was scheduled to tee off for his second round. Woods posted a 1-under 71 in the opening round.

12:45 p.m.: Little movement in leaderboard during second round

Dustin Johnson is stalking the lead early in the second round of the Masters.

The 2020 Masters champion birdied the par-3 fourth hole to move to minus-4, one shot behind Sungjae Im.

Johnson put together a tidy 3-under 69 in the opening round on Thursday. His began the second round with three straight pars before hitting an iron to within 5 feet at the fourth before making the putt.

Im wobbled early, flubbing a recovery shot at the par-4 first in which the ball failed to reach the green and rolled back down the hill toward his feet. He bounced back by rolling in a 24-foot birdie putt to get back to 5 under.

There has been little movement on the leaderboard among the second round’s early wave, though several former champions are slowly making inroads. Charl Schwartzel, who won in 2011, is 2 under for the day and 2 under for the tournament through 10 holes in the second round. Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson is 2 under for the day and 1 under for the tournament through seven.

Five-time green jacket winner Tiger Woods is part of the afternoon session. Woods is coming off a 1-under 71 in his first professional event since a car accident in February 2021.

12:18 p.m.: Oosthuizen exits tournament

Due to injury, Louis Oosthuizen has withdrawn from the tournament ahead of the start of his second round.

He opened the tournament with a 4-over 76 on Thursday and was scheduled to tee off at 1:41 today in a grouping with Tiger Woods and Joaquin Niemann.

Organizers made the announcement about 90 minutes before Oosthuizen was to tee off.

His absence means Woods and Niemann will play as a twosome for the second round. They will be the second-to-last group.

No word yet on what the injury was.

Louis Oosthuizen of South Africa plays a stroke from the No. 4 tee during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (Augusta National Golf Club)

11:18: Single-day ticket holders glad for the chance to see golf

You’re given one chance to go to the Masters, no guarantee if you’ll get in or how long you’ll be able to stay. Do you take the shot?

Masters single-ticket holders were happy to try their luck earlier this week, even aware that storms could cut their dream trip short.

Here’s what some patrons on a single-day ticket said:

BRIAN SCHOON: “All the way from California. Took a red eye. Still worth it. ... I get goosebumps walking around this place, so I’ll take it.”

MICHAEL GRODI: “We knew, we got here early. It’s great, it’s my first time out here. Even if I don’t see any golf, it’s pretty majestic.”

KEVIN VANDUSER: “We drove 12 hours to get down here. It’s definitely worth it, once in a lifetime event for us.”

Even after just a few hours at Augusta National, most would take the same shot again.

10:31 a.m.: Gnome sweet gnome at the Masters

The official Masters garden gnome is a hot seller this year at the Masters. (Erin Tallent, WRDW/WAGT)

One of the must-have items this year from the patron shop is the official Masters garden gnome.

Folks are flocking into the shop to get the full-size version and the companion mini-gnomes.

When someone is seen carrying one in its distinctive box, people point and yell out, “You got a gnome!”

“What is with the gnomes? They’re cute. We have two already out front,” said Eileen Culp, of Port St. Lucie, Fla.

The shop is easily one of the most traveled parts of Augusta National. At peak times, people line up outside just for a chance to get in. Other times, you can walk right in without waiting.

And once you’re inside, it’s like the busiest Black Friday you’ve ever seen.

“Well, you got to be there first thing. So, we got up this morning at 6 and we were here by 6:30 and we waited in line. We got the gnomes,” Kim Womack said.

Whether it’s a gift for a loved one or just something for themselves, people can’t wait to get inside the patron shop.

Most of the items are clothing with Masters logos, including every kind of hat you can imagine — including highly coveted bucket hats, another trendy item this year at the Masters.

But you can find an array of other items, from dog bowls and leashes to keychains, tumblers, coffee mugs and playing cards.

So there’s something for everyone.

“My wife made sure I got something for her, got something for my dad, got something for my mom, a few little things for me,” said Francel Smith, of Richmond, Va.

Some go in blind, but many veterans of the shop say the list is the best way to go.

“It’s easier when you do it that way. I sign it to him and he goes and does his part and I do my part,” said Pam Child, a patron from Augusta.

Despite the number of eager shoppers, employees keep the checkout lines moving fast.

And for those who make it to the checkout line but still think they don’t have enough, there are plenty of smaller items right there for you to add at the last minute.

10:10 a.m.: Featured groups’ play will be streaming today

Masters.com is streaming all 18 holes of two featured groups today:

10:12 a.m. Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa

10:45 a.m. Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka, Rory Mcllroy

1:41 p.m. Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann

1:52 p.m. Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, James Piot

10:05 a.m.: All lots have been closed

All lots closed and all traffic lanes are back to normal, the city of Augusta reports.

10:02 a.m.: Who stands to lose most from high winds?

Nineteen of the 90 players in the field posted scores of par or better during the opening round. That number could thin with a gusty afternoon and the cut looming.

Winds will only be 5-10 mph this morning, but increase to 15-20 mph later in the day. News 12 meteorologists have issued a First Alert this afternoon for wind gusts between 30-40 mph during the day.

The top 50 players and ties will make it to the weekend. Several high-profile names will be looking to bounce back after shaky opening rounds. Brooks Koepka and Kevin Kisner both opened with 3-over 75s while Justin Thomas and Bryson DeChambeau posted 4-over 76s in more benign conditions on Thursday.

9:33 a.m.: A key milestone for the Masters

Tiger Woods, Harold Varner III and Cameron Champ marked a milestone Thursday at the Masters. It was the first time in the tournament’s history for three Black golfers to play in the same year.

It’s an important development as Augusta National Golf Club works to change the perception of golf as the domain of rich white men.

It comes after the organization honored Lee Elder, the first Black man to compete in the Masters, by establishing a scholarship program in his name at historically Black Paine College. This week, Augusta National recognized the first two recipients of that scholarship.

8:57 a.m.: Tiger Woods faces another big day at Masters

Tiger Woods is right where he wants to be heading into the second round of the Masters. He’s in red numbers at 1 under, one of only 17 players who broke par.

He’ll have a better idea where he is when he arrives the afternoon.

Woods’ start time today is 1:41 p.m., and we’ll all be watching.

Sunjae Im starts the day with a one-shot lead after a 5-under 67. He is one shot ahead of Cameron Smith, with Dustin Johnson among those two behind. Im and Johnson are early starters in the second round with stronger wind in the forecast.

Today also is about the top 50 and ties who make the cut. This is the only major in which Woods has never missed the cut as a professional.

The big test for Woods is how his legs hold up. This is his first time walking 18 holes in consecutive days since he returned from his car crash 14 months ago.

8:27 a.m.: Wind will change the game today

Today could be a different game at the Masters, with Mother Nature ramping up the wind.

Thursday was breezy, but today will be downright gusty.

Winds will only be 5-10 mph this morning, but increase to 15-20 mph later in the day. News 12 meteorologists have issued a First Alert this afternoon for wind gusts between 30-40 mph during the day.

And there’s a lake wind advisory from noon to 7 p.m.

So golfers this morning could have an advantage before conditions get more gusty. These are the same golfers who played yesterday afternoon after the grass had dried out more from a couple of days of rain.

The results could have an unpredictable effect on the leaderboard.

8 a.m.: Where things stand as Round 2 opens

With the first tee time set for 8 a.m. Sandy Lyle and Stewart Hagestad, the stage is set for Round 2 of the 2022 Masters.

The scores Thursday were higher than usual because of the wind.

Here’s a look at where we are:

Sungjae Im of Korea shot a 5-under 67 to take a one-shot lead after the opening round of the Masters. Im opened with a 4-under 32 on the front and used an eagle on the par-5 13th to slip ahead of Australian Cam Smith.

Smith overcame a pair of double bogeys to shoot 68. He’s one shot back.

Tiger Woods posted a solid 1-under 71 in his return to major competitive golf following a car accident in February 2021.

Defending champion Hideki Matsuyama is at even par.

Dustin Johnson and Scottie Scheffler are among those at 69.

Going into the day, Im’s at the top of the leaderboard, followed by Smith at No. 2, and Dustin Johnson, Danny Willett, Joaquin Niemann and Scottie Scheffler tied at No. 3. Click here to see the full leaderboard

This was the scene on April 8, 2022, moments after Round 2 of the Masters got underway at Augusta National Golf Club. (Gary Pikula, WRDW/WAGT)

7:45 a.m.: Sungjae Im slips into lead spot

With all eyes on Tiger Woods, Sungjae Im quietly turned in the round of the day at Augusta National.

Not a surprise, really.

The 24-year-old South Korean feels right at home. Im was a runner-up 17 months ago in his Masters debut. In the opening round of this year’s tournament, Im posted a 5-under 67 to grab the lead all to himself.

Still a long way to go, but there’s obviously something about this course that suits Im’s game.

He feels he can play well every time he takes the course, even though this is only his third Masters.

Sungjae Im of Korea plays a stroke from the No. 2 tee during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (Hunter Martin | Hunter Martin/Augusta National)

The South Korean was asked Thursday if he thinks the Augusta National course really fits his game.

“Yes, so I think it fits my game,” he said. “It requires tee to green good shots overall and to put the shot into spots where I have a chance to attack the green is important, so I think it fits my game, yes.”

He said a birdie on the first hole was definitely a good start to his momentum for the day.

“I hit a 6-iron, and I won’t say that a 6-iron is an easy club to hit, but it was a pretty good shot, and I felt good about it,” he said.

His debut at the Masters was two years ago, and he’s confident in his abilities with the course.

“It was great to have a great finish at my Masters debut, and because of that experience I feel comfortable when I come to Augusta,” he said. “I feel like I can play well here every time.”

7:30 a.m.: A return to normalcy at the Masters

Of all the 6,576 shots that were officially struck Thursday at Augusta National on Day 1, only one truly mattered.

It didn’t go in the hole. It wasn’t down the center of the fairway. Nothing special about it at all, really.

Except for the fact that it was off a club swung by Tiger Woods.

With his opening tee shot at 11:04 a.m. Thursday, the Masters was truly back to normal. The full allotment of patrons watched a man who could have lost a leg, or his life, in a car crash 15 months ago return to the spot of his past glory.

Woods’ start time today is 1:41 p.m., and we’ll all be watching.

THURSDAY

8:04 p.m.: Sungjae Im discusses being at the top

Sungjae Im, who’s at the top of the leaderboard, answered reporters’ questions Thursday night after completing Round 1.

The South Korean was asked if he thinks the Augusta National course really fits his game.

“Yes, so I think it fits my game,” he said. “It requires tee to green good shots overall and to put the shot into spots where I have a chance to attack the green is important, so I think it fits my game, yes.”

He said a birdie on the first hole was definitely a good start to his momentum for the day.

“I hit a 6-iron, and I won’t say that a 6-iron is an easy club to hit, but it was a pretty good shot, and I felt good about it,” he said.

His debut at the Masters was two years ago, and he’s confident in his abilities with the course.

“It was great to have a great finish at my Masters debut, and because of that experience I feel comfortable when I come to Augusta,” he said. “I feel like I can play well here every time.”

7:27 p.m.: Matsuyama merits high praise as host

Hideki Matsuyama is a Masters champion and apparently a master host. Jack Nicklaus has been attending the Masters Club dinner since 1964, the year after he became eligible by winning, and he said Tuesday night was one of the best ever.

The food Matsuyama chose was sensational in Jack Nicklaus’ estimation.

Nicklaus also said the conversation was flowing and highlighted in part by the Japanese champion addressing the dinner in English.

4:19 p.m.: Smith gets to 4 under after slow Masters start

Cameron Smith ended Round 1 of the Masters the way he started it: With a double bogey.

Brilliant for much of Thursday’s opening round at Augusta National, Smith settled for a 4-under round of 68 after his drive on the par-4 finishing hole headed toward trees on the right side and started quite a finishing adventure.

He wound up three-putting for double, falling into a tie at that point with Sungjae Im for the Masters lead.

“I feel like I played some really solid golf today,” he said, adding that for him, 4 under is a little disappointing but that at the end of the day, he’d take it.

From holes 2 through 17, it was nothing but birdies and pars for Smith — 8 birdies, 8 pars in that stretch. He made four birdies in five holes from Nos. 12 through 16, at one point opening up a three-shot lead.

He’s happy with how he played.

“I just really had to get in the groove,” he said in a news conference after finishing the round.

After the fourth or fifth hole, that happened, he said.

He said he was eager to have some dinner and relax.

“Just a good rest would be nice,” he said.

Cameron Smith (Augusta National Golf Club)

With tongue in cheek, a reporter asked the mulletted Australian him how he got his hair that way.

“Just grow it,” he said. “That’s about it. I see the barber probably once a month and he cleans it up, and then towards the end of the month it gets scruffy again and then it gets clean again. It’s probably at its cleanest it’s been for quite a while.”

3:50 p.m.: A Masters fist pump from Tiger after long birdie

Tiger Woods has given the patrons at Augusta National what many wanted to see on Thursday.

As an added bonus, they even got one of his signature fist pumps.

Woods rolled in a 30-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole to get back to 1 under for the Masters. He then gave one of his signature celebration moves as some patrons leaped in delight at what they had just seen.

3:44 p.m.: Tiger Woods, hole by hole so far

A hole-by-hole look at how Tiger Woods is paying the first round of the Masters on Thursday:

No. 1, 445 yards, par 4: Driver down right side of fairway. Approach to front of green, rolling just back onto the fairway. Chip to 10 feet. One putt. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 8th.

No. 2, 575 yards, par 5: Drive down right side of fairway. Fairway metal short of green. Wedge from 50 yards. Two putts from 16 feet. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 5th.

No. 3, 350 yards, par 4: Iron off the tee to left-center of fairway. Wedge just short of green. Used putter from just beyond fringe, left short of hole. One putt. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 6th.

No. 4, 240 yards, par 3: Tee shot to front of green. Two putts from 40 feet. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 8th.

No. 5, 495 yards, par 4: Driver to fairway. Approach to 15 feet. Birdie putt lipped out. Tap-in. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 7th.

No. 6, 180 yards, par 3: Tee shot to 2 feet. Tap-in. Birdie. Score: -1. Status: tied for 2nd.

No. 7, 450 yards, par 4: Fairway metal to pine straw past the right side of fairway. Punch out short of green. Chip to about a foot. Tap-in. Par. Score: -1. Status: tied for 3rd.

No. 8, 570 yards, par 5: Driver to middle of fairway. Second shot short of green. Pitch to short of green. Chip to 8 feet. Two-putt. Bogey. Score: Even. Status: tied for 10th.

No. 9, 460 yards, par 4: Drive left into trees. Approach to front of green, rolled back to fairway. Third shot above hole to 8 feet. One putt. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 14th.

No. 10, 495 yards, par 4: Fairway metal to left-center of fairway. Approach to front of green, rolled back to fairway. Uphill pitch to 5 feet. One putt. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 17th.

No. 11, 520 yards, par 4: Driver to middle of fairway. Approach short of green. Chip to 4 feet. One putt. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 22nd.

No. 12, 155 yards, par 3: Tee shot to left side of green. Two putts from 30 feet. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 24th.

No. 13, 510 yards, par 5: Drive to center of fairway. Approach to 25 feet, below and left of hole. Two putts. Birdie. Score: -1. Status: tied for 10th.

No. 14, 440 yards, par 4: Drive left into trees. Approach off pine straw rolls just off back of green. Putter from just past fringe to 5 feet. Two putts. Bogey. Score: Even. Status: tied for 25th

No. 15, 550 yards, par 5: Drive left into second cut. Second shot down left side. Third shot to 30 feet. Two putts. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 20th.

No. 16, 170 yards, par 3: Tee shot to 30 feet. One putt. Birdie. Score: -1. Status: tied for 9th.

3:30 p.m.: Smith gets to 4 under after slow Masters start

Cameron Smith’s Masters started with a double bogey.

It got much better.

Smith was the first player in the field to reach 4 under, getting there with a birdie on the par-4 14th. And he was just getting started.

Birdies followed on the par-5 15th and par-3 16th, the run of three in a row pushing him to 6 under for the opening round at Augusta National and at that point two shots clear of Sungjae Im.

Smith was 2 over after four holes, then played his next 12 in 8 under — jump-starting that surge with back to back birdies to close his front side.

Smith is playing the Masters for the sixth time. His best finish is a tie for second in 2020.

2:55 p.m.: Tiger makes his 2nd birdie of day at the Masters

Tiger Woods got below par again for the day at the Masters.

He left an eagle putt short on the par-5 13th hole and tapped in for birdie to get back to 1 under for the tournament.

That left him two shots off the lead that, at that point, was shared by five players. Danny Willett, Daniel Berger, Cameron Smith, Sungjae Im and Joaquin Niemann were all at 3 under. Niemann is in Woods’ group for the opening round.

Through 13, Woods had two birdies and one bogey for the rest. The rest to that point was pars.

2:40 p.m.: Wind blows away the rain but brings headaches of its own

The sun is out at Augusta National. The wind is also up.

Just as forecasters said would be the case, morning clouds and a bit of drizzle blew away from the Masters early in the opening round of the tournament on Thursday.

But with the sun also came wind, perhaps some of the stiffest breezes yet this week.

“We all know how difficult the golf course is when the wind blows here,” two-time Masters champion Jose Maria Olazabal said. “And it’s true that the greens are soft and that will make things a little bit easier, but I think Augusta is playing tough.”

1:25 p.m.: Japan’s Takumi Kanaya starts fast at Masters

A year after a Japanese player won the Masters, another is off to a fast start at the Masters.

Takumi Kanaya made birdie on each of his first two holes on Thursday and found himself alone atop the leaderboard at Augusta National.

Kanaya is one of three Japanese players in the field, along with Keita Nakajima and defending champion Hideki Matsuyama.

1:35 p.m.: Niemann’s eagle sends him to 3 under at Masters

Joaquin Niemann of Chile plays a stroke from the No. 4 tee during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (Augusta National Golf Club)

Joaquin Niemann is the first player to reach 3 under at this year’s Masters.

Niemann played his third shot into the par-5 9th hole well above the cup, then watched the ball spin back for an eagle and what was then a one-shot lead over four other players.

Niemann was playing Thursday with the biggest group of onlooking patrons at Augusta National, since he just happens to be in the same group with Tiger Woods.

1:23 p.m.: Photo gallery | On the course with the players

Tiger Woods has his first birdie of the 2022 Masters

After five consecutive pars to start his round, the five-time Masters champion stuck his tee shot at the 180-yard par-3 No. 6 hole to tap in range of about 2 feet.

Patrons around the green gave Woods a predictable round of applause and cheers after seeing the shot. He acknowledged them with a couple of waves and a few pulls at the bill of his cap.

The birdie put him at 1 under for the day and tied for second. Harry Higgs had the early lead at 2 under through nine holes.

Woods had just played a brilliant second shot into the par-4 5th hole, getting a bit unlucky when a ball that looked to be coming to a stop a few feet from the cup just barely caught the edge of a slope and rolled about 15 feet away.

He nearly made birdie there anyway, his putt lipping out.

12:23 p.m.: Tiger Woods, hole-by-hole so far

No. 1, 445 yards, par 4: Driver down right side of fairway. Approach to front of green, rolling just back onto the fairway. Chip to 10 feet. One putt. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 8th.

No. 2, 575 yards, par 5: Drive down right side of fairway. Fairway metal short of green. Wedge from 50 yards. Two putts from 16 feet. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 5th.

No. 3, 350 yards, par 4: Iron off the tee to left-center of fairway. Wedge just short of green. Used putter from just beyond fringe, left short of hole. One putt. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 6th.

No. 4, 240 yards, par 3: Tee shot to front of green. Two putts from 40 feet. Par. Score: Even. Status: tied for 8th.

11:10 a.m.: Tiger Woods tees off in Round 1 of the Masters

Tiger Woods has teed off at the Masters.

His round began at 11:04 a.m., the official marking of his return to competitive golf after about 18 months away, first because of back surgery and then — and primarily — because of a car crash so severe that it nearly cost him one of his legs.

He shook hands with his playing partners, Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann. He then took the driver from his bag, removed the head cover — a plush tiger, of course — and went through the final stages of limbering up.

Patrons lined both sides of the first fairway and surrounded the tee box, trying desperately to just capture a glimpse of the moment. Woods was first to play in the group, tugged at the bill of his cap when he was introduced to acknowledge the fans, then stepped to the ball.

He didn’t appear to like the outcome, grimacing a bit as he watched the ball fly toward a bunker along the right side of the fairway.

But he was back. His Masters was underway.

11:07 a.m.: Slippery conditions on the course

The rain may be gone for the day, but its effects are lingering. Conditions are slippery out on the grass.

11:05 a.m.: Watch featured groups online

Tiger Woods is among the featured groups whose 18 holes are being streamed online at Masters.com.

Featured groups online right now include Woods, Louis Oosthuizen and Joaquin Niemann, as well as Adam Scott, Scottie Scheffler and Tony Finau.

Starting at 2 p.m., Masters digital platforms will also feature Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel and Collin Morikawa, then starting just before 2:30, Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele.

11 a.m.: Casey withdraws from 2022 Masters

Paul Casey has withdrawn from the tournament, Augusta National announced. The organization said it was due to an injury. We don’t know the circumstances, but we know the British golfer was here just yesterday for the Par 3 Contest.

Paul Casey of England on No. 9 during the Par 3 Contest for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Wednesday, April 6, 2022. (Augusta National Golf Club)

The announcement came at 11 a.m., and Casey had been scheduled to start at 10:53 in a grouping with Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith.

Casey had been dealing with back spasms this week.

He was to have teed off at 10:53 a.m. with Bryson DeChambeau and Cameron Smith.

Casey has won 15 times on the European Tour and three times on the PGA Tour, and this would have been his 16th Masters appearance. His best Masters finish was a tie for fourth in 2016.

10:55 a.m.: Three-way tie so far

In the very early going at the Masters, there’s a three-way tie for the lead. Padraig Harrington, Guido Migliozzi and Min Woo Lee are all 1 under, all still playing the front side of Augusta National.

10:24 a.m.: Tiger Woods getting ready for his start

Tiger Woods is warming up for his first round of the Masters.

Dressed in a pink shirt and black pants, the five-time Masters champion is going through his routine of putting, chipping and swinging to get ready for his first competitive round of pro golf since Nov. 15, 2020 — also at Augusta National. That was the final round of the Masters, delayed that year because of the pandemic.

Woods got some handshakes and even a hug as he was making his way from one practice area to another.

He tees off at 11:04 a.m.

10:03 a.m.: Who’s playing this week in the Masters?

There are 108 invitees and a starting field of 91 players for the 2022 Masters. There are 20 first-time players and six amateurs. On the first two days of play, amateurs are paired in a group with a Masters champion. In addition, 22 honorary non-competing invitees are expected in attendance. Click or tap here to see the full list of players.

9:51 a.m.: All parking lots are full, city says

The city of Augusta says all parking lots for the Masters are full. Patrons will need to find alternative parking, according to the city of Augusta.

8:50 a.m.: First birdie of Masters 2022

Jose Maria Olazabal has made the first birdie of this year’s tournament. Olazabal is a two-time Masters champion and is playing the tournament for the 33rd time. His approach on the par-4 opening hole settled along the right side of the green and he rolled in the putt. Olazabal was playing in the first group of the day, going off at 8:30 a.m.

8:15 a.m.: Masters 2022 has begun

Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson served as honorary starters in a ceremony that launched the 2022 Masters Tournament.

Despite a drizzle, patrons were eager to see the golf legends in person as they started the first full-scale Masters Tournament of the pandemic.

Sporting rain jackets and carrying umbrellas, patrons briskly made their way onto the grass as soon as the ropes were pulled back a few minutes before the ceremony.

From left, Tom Watson, Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player participate in a news conference after the honorary starter ceremony at Masters 2022. (Augusta National Golf Club)

“No running at Augusta National,” a security staff member politely said. No one broke the rule, though, with the patrons maintaining their brisk and steady pace on the slippery grass to get a good viewing spot behind the ropes at Hole No. 1.

All three honorary starters sent the ball sailing after an introduction by Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley.

“I felt honored to be out there,” said Watson, the newest honorary starter, in a news conference after the ceremony.

“I was immensely honored and deeply humbled” to be asked to be an honorary starter

“It’s part of the heritage of the tournament that I very much like.”

Player alluded to the enthusiasm of the patrons eager to see him.

“They’re not supposed to run here, but they come in the gate this morning dying to run,” Player said.

Player said he felt “a great sense of gratitude to be here at 86 years of age and still be teeing off.”

He noted that despite their fierce competition, the three remain great and humble friends.

“There’s a sense of entitlement on this planet today, and we’re not entitled to a damn thing,” he said.

A reporter asked them who hit the ball farthest in the ceremony, and they all laughed.

“We all hit it,” Palmer said, pointing at himself and his cohorts. “One-two-three.”

They paid tribute to one another.

“Grit is what Gary Player is all about,” Watson said.

Of Nicklaus, he said: “Jack was best player to take the element of risk out of every shot he played.”

Player said Tiger Woods’ phenomenal career is far from over as the golf superstar returns in full force to the sport in earnest this week at the Masters a year after suffering debilitating injuries in a car accident.

“There’s no reason why Tiger shouldn’t come back and win majors,” Player said.

The outspoken Player took shots at those who’ve criticized golfer Phil Mickelson, who bowed out of this year’s Masters after drawing criticism over comments he’d made.

Player said we’ve become a very critical society, and it’s a shame.

“He makes a mistake, which every one of you in this room has made a mistake. ... Even the Lord God will forgive you of you iniquities if you ask,” Player said.

“He should go one with his life,” Player said. “I think it’s pitiful.

“He said terrible things, but we all make mistakes.”

5:12 a.m.: Starting times delayed by 30 minutes

Due to thunderstorms early Thursday, gate openings and tee times at Augusta National Golf Club have been delayed by 30 minutes for the 2022 Masters Tournament.

The honorary starters ceremony will take place at 8:15 a.m., followed by the first tee time at 8:30 a.m.

Here are the groupings and updated starting times for today:

Round 1, Thursday

8:30 a.m.: Jose Maria Olazabal, J.J. Spaun

8:41 a.m.: Mike Weir, Padraig Harriington, Austin Greaser

8:52 a.m.: Larry Mize, Sepp Straka, Franceso Molinari

9:03 a.m.: Fred Couples, Garrick Higgo, Guido Migliozzi

9:16 a.m.: Vijay Singh, Ryan Palmer, Kyoung-hoon Lee

9:25 a.m.: Min Woo Lee, Hudson Swafford, Cameron Young

9:36 a.m.: Stewart Cink, Brian Harman, Harry Higgs

9:47 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Si Woo Kim, Aaron Jarvis

10:09 a.m.: Luke List, Matthew Wolff, Mackenzie Hughes

10:20 a.m.: Danny Willett, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch

10:31 a.m.: Max Homa, Kevin Na, Shane Lowry

10:42 a.m.: Kevin Kisner, Daniel Berger, Tommy Fleetwood

10:53 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith, Paul Casey

11:04 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann

11:15 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, James Piot

11:26 a.m.: Adam Schott, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau

11:48 a.m.: Sandy Lyle, Stewart Hagestad

11:59 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Erik Van Rooyen, Cameron Champ

12:10 p.m.: Bernhard Langer, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Cameron Davis

12:21 p.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Robert MacIntyre, Laird Shepherd

12:32 p.m.: Gary Woodland, Justin Rose, Takumi Kanaya

12:43 p.m.: Lee Westwood, Russell Henley, Corey Conners

12:54 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Seamus Power, Lucas Herbert

1:05 p.m.: Bubba Watson, Tom Hoge, Keita Nakajima

1:27 p.m.: Marc Leishman, Webb Simpson, Sungjae Im

1:38 p.m.: Sergio Garcia, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III

1:49 p.m.: Abraham Ancer, Tyrrell Hatton, Sam Burns

2 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa

2:11 p.m.: Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm

1:22 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele

2:33 p.m.: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy

WEDNESDAY

7:38 p.m.: Par 3 Contest ends in a tie

In a weather-shortened Par 3 Contest held Wednesday, Mike Weir and Mackenzie Hughes tied with a score of four-under-par 23.

Jason Kokrak recorded the sole hole-in-one of the day on No. 4, which marked the 101st hole-in-one made since the inception of the Par 3 Contest in 1960.

This is the third time in the history of the Par 3 Contest that there were dual winners due to the suspension of play. The last time this happened was in 2012.

Trophies are awarded to the winner and to the contestants who place their tee shot nearest the flagstick on each of the nine holes. Those results for Wednesday are:

Hole No. 1: Billy Horschel ,16.5 inches

Hole No. 2: Talor Gooch, 17.5 inches

Hole No. 3: Brooks Koepka, 40 inches

Hole No. 4: Jason Kokrak, Hole-In-One

Hole No. 5: Gary Player, 2.5 inches

Hole No. 6, Louis Oosthuizen, 13 inches

Hole No. 7: Gary Woodland, 5 inches

Hole No. 8: Scottie Scheffler. 27.5 inches

Hole No. 9: Christiaan Bezuidenhout. 22 inches

6 p.m.: Starting times for Thursday, Friday

The real competition begins Thursday in the 2022 Masters Tournament, with the first round, Friday will be the second round.

But before that all, the honorary starters will start the competition by teeing off. Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson will serve as the honorary starters in a ceremony for 7:40 a.m. on the No. 1 tee.

Here are the groupings and starting times for the competition:

Round 1, Thursday

8 a.m.: Jose Maria Olazabal, J.J. Spaun

8:11 a.m.: Mike Weir, Padraig Harriington, Austin Greaser

8:22 a.m.: Larry Mize, Sepp Straka, Franceso Molinari

8:33 a.m.: Fred Couples, Garrick Higgo, Guido Migliozzi

8:44 a.m.: Vijay Singh, Ryan Palmer, Kyoung-hoon Lee

8:55 a.m.: Min Woo Lee, Hudson Swafford, Cameron Young

9:06 a.m.: Stewart Cink, Brian Harman, Harry Higgs

9:17 a.m.: Zach Johnson, Si Woo Kim, Aaron Jarvis

9:39 a.m.: Luke List, Matthew Wolff, Mackenzie Hughes

9:50 a.m.: Danny Willett, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch

10:01 a.m.: Max Homa, Kevin Na, Shane Lowry

10:12 a.m.: Kevin Kisner, Daniel Berger, Tommy Fleetwood

10:23 a.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith, Paul Casey

10:34 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann

10:45 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, James Piot

10:56 a.m.: Adam Schott, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau

11:18 a.m.: Sandy Lyle, Stewart Hagestad

11:29 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Erik Van Rooyen, Cameron Champ

11:40 a.m.: Bernhard Langer, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Cameron Davis

11:51 a.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Robert MacIntyre, Laird Shepherd

12:02 p.m.: Gary Woodland, Justin Rose, Takumi Kanaya

12:13 p.m.: Lee Westwood, Russell Henley, Corey Conners

12:24 p.m.: Patrick Reed, Seamus Power, Lucas Herbert

12:35 p.m.: Bubba Watson, Tom Hoge, Keita Nakajima

12:57 p.m.: Marc Leishman, Webb Simpson, Sungjae Im

1:08 p.m.: Sergio Garcia, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III

1:19 p.m.: Abraham Ancer, Tyrrell Hatton, Sam Burns

1:30 p.m.: Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa

1:41 p.m.: Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm

1:52 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele

2:03 p.m.: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy

Round 2, Friday

8 a.m.: Sandy Lyle, Stewart Hagestad

8:11 a.m.: Lucas Glover, Erik Van Rooyen, Cameron Champ

8:22 a.m.: Bernhard Langer, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Cameron Davis

8:33 a.m.: Charl Schwartzel, Robert MacIntyre, Laird Shepherd

8:44 a.m.: Gary Woodland, Justin Rose, Takumi Kanaya

8:55 a.m.: Lee Westwood, Russell Henley, Corey Conners

9:06 a.m.: Patrick Reed, Seamus Power, Lucas Herbert

9:17 a.m.: Bubba Watson, Tom Hoge, Keita Nakajima

9:39 a.m.: Marc Leishman, Webb Simpson, Sungjae Im

9:50 a.m.: Sergio Garcia, Thomas Pieters, Harold Varner III

10:01 a.m.: Abraham Ancer, Tyrrell Hatton, Sam Burns

10:12 a.m.: Dustin Johnson, Billy Horschel, Collin Morikawa

10:23 a.m.: Will Zalatoris, Patrick Cantlay, Jon Rahm

10:34 a.m.: Jordan Spieth, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele

10:45 a.m.: Matthew Fitzpatrick, Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy

10:56 a.m.: Jose Maria Olazabal, J.J. Spaun

11:18 a.m.: Mike Weir, Padraig Harrington, Austin Greaser

11:29 a.m.: Larry Mize, Sepp Straka, Francesco Molinari

11:40 a.m.: Fred Couples, Garrick Higgo, Guido Migliozzi

11:51 a.m.: Vijay Singh, Ryan Palmer, Kyoung-hoon Lee

12:02 p.m.: Min Woo Lee, Hudson Swafford, Cameron Young

12:13 p.m.: Stewart Cink, Brian Harman, Harry Higgs

12:24 p.m.: Zach Johnson, Si Woo Kim, Aaron Jarvis

12:35 p.m.: Luke List, Matthew Wolff, Mackenzie Hughes

12:57 p.m.: Danny Willett, Jason Kokrak, Talor Gooch

1:08 p.m.: Max Homa, Kevin Na, Shane Lowry

1:19 p.m.: Kevin Kisner, Daniel Berger, Tommy Fleetwood

1:30 p.m.: Bryson DeChambeau, Cameron Smith, Paul Casey

1:41 p.m.: Tiger Woods, Louis Oosthuizen, Joaquin Niemann

1:52 p.m.: Hideki Matsuyama, Justin Thomas, James Piot

2:03 p.m.: Adam Scott, Scottie Scheffler, Tony Finau

3:45 p.m.: Weather sirens again sound at Augusta National

For the second time today, weather sirens sounded at Augusta National Golf Club, suspending play for the day and telling patrons to get off the course. Possibly severe storms are headed to the area.

3:32 p.m.: Lee Elder scholars recognized at Augusta National

Among the highlights of a presentation by Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley was a follow-up on a gift to Paine College.

Payne College scholarship recipients Devin Smith and Taya Buxton after a news conference for the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club on April 6, 2022. (Augusta National Golf Club)

Since announcing Augusta National would fund the creation of a women’s golf team as well as a women’s and men’s golf scholarship in golf icon Lee Elder’s name, the organization has worked closely with Paine College to bring these initiatives to fruition.

Ridley recognized the inaugural Lee Elder scholars, Taya Buxton and Devin Smith, to his presentation on Wednesday.

“I know this would have been a proud moment for Lee,” Ridley said.

1:45 p.m.: Appealing to a new generation

The chairman of Augusta National Golf Club shared the rationale behind allowing a very unconventional video.

The “All Star Sports Battle at the Masters” features golfer Bryson DeChambeau and the Dude Perfect trick-shot troupe using frisbees, baseball bats, pool cues and and an array of other non-golf equipment to play Amen Corner. The only rule: Each piece of equipment could only be used once.

DeChambeau said he was all-in when approached about participating in the video — but surprised Augusta National allowed it.

Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley was asked about it during his wide-ranging State of the Masters news conference Wednesday morning.

“My first reaction was, ‘Who are these guys? I’ve never heard of them,’” Ridley said.

But Ridley said it was something he “got comfortable with very quickly.”

First, he learned that members of Dude Perfect — a group that’s very popular with young people — are very upstanding young men who have great respect for the game of golf.

He said they “made it obvious to me in their discussions ... they had the utmost respect and reverence for Augusta National,” he said.

“Going in, we knew that this group had 57 million followers on YouTube, and that sort of got my attention,” he said.

He said the video fits in with the organization’s efforts to grow the game of golf and show its relevance to different age groups.

“I’ve heard from a number of my law partners who have teenage children who said, ‘This is great. My kids want to go out and play golf,’” he said.

So the results of the video have been great, he said.

He said the organization will look at things like that in the future.

“I think it accomplished what we wanted to,” he said.

12:45 p.m.: Par 3 reset for 1 p.m.

Public gates have reopened at Augusta National and the Par 3 Contest has been rescheduled for 1 p.m.

12:09 p.m.: With lightning approaching, patrons advised to stay in cars

After sirens had sounded and play was suspended until 12:45 p.m., patrons have been advised to stay in their cars because lightning could be approaching.

11:46 a.m.: ‘We did not disinvite Phil Mickelson,’ chairman says

Phil Mickelson was not disinvited to the Masters, Auguste National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley said at a news conference Wednesday.

The news conference was for Ridley’s wide-ranging State of the Masters presentation, and a reporter asked a question about Mickelson, who won’t be participating in the year’s tournament.

“We did not disinvite Phil Mickelson,” Ridley said.

Photo: Tour Pro Golf Clubs / CC BY 2.0 (WNDU)

As a three-time Masters champion, Mickelson was invited to participate, Ridley said.

“Phil reached out to me ... and let me know the he did not intend to play,” Ridley said.

“I thanked him for the courtesy of letting me know.”

Ridley said he told Mickelson he was willing to discuss the matter further if he liked.

Ridley described the communication as a very cordial exchange.

Mickelson had drawn attention for comments about the Saudi Arabia-backed LIV Golf Invitational Series and the PGA Tour. He issued an apology but then went off the grid, saying he needed some time away to “work on being the man I want to be.”

Earlier this week, Masters competitor Bryson DeChambeau said he’d tried to communicate with Mickelson, to no effect.

“I’ve tried to reach out, but he’s gone dark,” DeChambeau said in a news conference at Augusta National.

11:38 a.m.: Chairman highlights commitment to community

Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred Ridley offered an update Wednesday on the State of the Masters.

Among the topics discussed was how important it is to the club to give back to the community.

He noted the completion of the Hub for Community Innovation, a project that was announced two years ago with a $10 million donation from the club. The Hub is a home for nonprofits and other community resources in the Harrisburg-Laney Walker area of Augusta.

Fred Ridley, chairman of Augusta National Golf Club (Augusta National Golf Club)

On Wednesday, he announced continued commitment to that neighborhood with a $1 million donation to Augusta Technical College to initiate development of new automotive service training center in Laney Walker. He said the center should begin operations in 2022.

He said the project and the efforts by Augusta National will have a positive impact on these neighborhoods.

“We are proud to support these efforts and we look forward to doing more in the future,” Ridley said.

Ridley also said employees spend a lot of time volunteering in the community and are encouraged to take time off work to volunteer.

He said working with community partners during the pandemic has “highlighted many of the people in the community who have a sincere interest in the welfare of the community.”

11:22 a.m.: Sirens sound on golf course

Sirens are sounding on the course at Augusta National Golf Club and the staff is moving patrons and players off the course. Play is being suspended until 12:45 p.m. The same thing happened Tuesday with the approach of severe weather, marking the end of play for the day. As far as we know, the Par 3 Contest is still on but delayed.

10:45 a.m.: Watch Tiger skip ball on No. 16

Tiger Woods skips the ball on April 6, 2022, at the 16th hole during Masters practice rounds.

10:25 a.m.: Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas are good friends, Masters competitors

Close friends Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas have been chasing the same golf dreams since they were teenagers.

Spieth holds the bragging rights, but Thomas is in a quest to win a green jacket of his own at this year’s Masters Tournament.

From left: Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth(WRDW) (WRDW)

Here’s a look at their perspectives, as outlined in pre-competition interviews at Augusta National Golf Club:

Justin Thomas

“I feel very good coming into this week,” Thomas said. “I’ve been working hard. I feel like I have a pretty good game plan in terms of how I prep when I’m at home, and I feel like I did so. Just got to kind of stay in the moment and stay patient and just plot my way around the course once we start on Thursday.”

Thomas famously gets advice from golf superstar Tiger Woods, who himself is returning to the Masters this year. What kind of advice is Thomas looking for?

“I’m not necessarily asking him a lot of specifics about here,” Thomas said. “When I’m asking him stuff at home, I’m just — it’s just like I would ask Jon Rahm a question or ask Jordan a question. Any person or buddy that I respect their game and I think that they are really good and they maybe are a little bit better at something that I am not as consistently good at, like I want to learn, so I’m going to ask a question.”

He said he feels like he’s possibly underachieved in the majors but intends to change that.

“I feel like I’ve learned, but I’ve just put too much pressure on myself in the past and maybe put the tournament on too much of a pedestal and tried to, you know, just overdo things when in reality I should have faith in my game and the things that I can do on the course, with the golf ball, whatever it is,” he said. “I just need to get a little bit better at kind of getting in my own world and just going to play golf.”

Why have the greens at Augusta National confounded him so much?

“You know, it’s just so situational on where you are on the greens. I putt unbelievably -- I read the greens really well. I putt unbelievably when I come here in any other round, just fun rounds and play. I think because it’s a lot easier to get the ball where you want. It’s a lot easier to leave the ball underneath the hole because the ball doesn’t have that extra roll-out or doesn’t take that bounce that maybe goes just above the hole.”

Jordan Spieth

“I feel like my game’s in a great spot. I feel like I’m ready to contend,” Spieth said. “And with the predicted forecast and if we don’t get too much rain, the course was as firm and fast as I’ve ever seen it on a Monday, yesterday. So ideally it gets back to that, throw in some wind, and you’re going to really need to know the golf course, plot your way around really well. I really like Michael’s preparation and my own as far as being able to plot ourselves around, miss in the right spots, and take advantage when we’re supposed to take advantage.”

He said he feels “very confident” this week, even if results over the last month or so haven’t been what he was looking for.

“I’d be disappointed if I didn’t give myself a chance this weekend,” he said. “Yeah, it would be a disappointing week this week. Having said that, who knows what weather conditions are going to bring and stuff like that. But I love this place. I feel good right now about my game. Like I said, if I’m just myself on these greens, then the rest of the game is coming around really nicely.”

What’s ahead for him this week?

“I’ve come in here after missing the cut and had a chance on Sunday, and I’ve come in here playing well and had a chance,” he said. “2017, I probably hit it the best, and it was one of my worst finishes. I just kind of almost throw it all out the window and say let’s just plot the way around that we always do and not try and get too cute, wait for your chances.”

9:18 a.m.: Family-favorite event making a comeback

If the weather cooperates, the family fun of the laid-back Par 3 Contest will make a comeback during this year’s Masters week.

Yet another casualty of the pandemic, it’s been canceled for the past two years, but with the Masters back at full scale this year, the Par 3 is back, too. The first shot is at noon Wednesday, and people can watch it live from home for the first time in its history.

The competitors work through nine holes ranging from 70 to 140 yards in the northeast corner of the Augusta National grounds. There have been 94 holes-in-one during the contest — nine of them in 2016.

Dating back to 1960, it’s technically a competition, but it’s really all about fun.

Past champions and current players are invited, and their families, including their spouses and kids, often serve as their caddies — or at least dress like caddies. And they often make the shots.

So it’s really not about who wins. In fact, no winner of the Par 3 has ever gone on to win the Masters in the same year.

The last winner was Matt Wallace in 2019 with a score of 22.

9:05 a.m.: What drivers need to know this morning

All Masters Parking A lots are full, the city of Augusta reports,. Also, the Washington Road exit from Interstate 20 has reopened.

8:55 a.m.: Weather check-in

Right now, skies are drizzling with a light breeze in chilly conditions. We’re all crossing our fingers Mother Nature will cooperate with golfers’ plans today.

8:50 a.m.: A Tiger Woods update

Tiger Woods is out on the second nine holes working with Justin Thomas and Fred Couples ahead of Woods’ much-anticipated return. He announced Tuesday that he plans to compete in the Masters , which opens Thursday.

8 a.m.: What’s ahead for today

On the lineup for today is the family fun of the Par 3 contest, where the players’ kids and spouses often serve as their caddies. The opening shot of the relaxed event will be at noon on the Par 3 Course, and we’ll be there. Look for coverage here on WRDW.com and on News 12.

Also planned today at 11 a.m. is the news conference with Augusta National Golf Club Chairman Fred S. Ridley, always a highly anticipated part of Masters week. He’ll offer an update on the State of the Masters. Look for coverage here on WRDW.com and on News 12.

7:50 a.m.: Patrons hoping for better weather today

Patrons are streaming into Augusta National on this damp but not yet rainy morning. A day after a storm sent patrons home early, scattered showers and storms will be possible again today, mainly during the afternoon and evening hours — and forecasts indicate part of it could near the same severity as yesterday.

TUESDAY

3:22 p.m.: Nicklaus, Player and Watson to serve as honorary starters

On Thursday, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson will serve as the honorary starters for the 2022 Masters Tournament. The ceremony is scheduled to begin at 7:40 a.m. on the No. 1 tee.

Augusta National Chairman Fred Ridley announced the addition of Watson as an honorary starter on Jan. 10. Watson won the 1977 and 1981 Masters Tournaments and finished runner-up three times in his 15 top-10 showings at Augusta National. He is one of 17 players to win multiple Masters Tournaments, and his 72.74 scoring average ranks fifth in tournament history.

From left: Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tom Watson (WRDW)

Nicklaus, Player and Watson combined are the winners of 11 Masters Tournaments and have made 140 tournament appearances.

The custom of having honorary starters began in 1963 with Jock Hutchison (1963-1973) and Fred McLeod (1963-1976) performing the duties. Byron Nelson (1981-2001, non-consecutive), Gene Sarazen (1981-1999), Ken Venturi (1983), Sam Snead (1984-2002), Arnold Palmer (2007-2016), Nicklaus (2010-present), Player (2012-present) and Lee Elder (2021) have continued the tradition.

2:40 p.m.: Dustin Johnson answers reporters’ questions

Dustin Johnson feels like his game is trending in the right direction ahead of the Masters competition later this week.

He took questions from reporters Tuesday at Augusta National Golf Club.

“I feel like it’s definitely trending in the right direction,” he said. “Starting to see a lot more consistency with shots. I feel like I’m starting to control the golf ball a little bit better.”

Dustin Johnson (Augusta National Golf Club)

He said at Augusta National, “chipping and putting is a big part of it, but you’ve got to be able to control the golf ball, especially when the course gets firm and fast.”

He says ahead of the Masters, he tries not to change his routine much.

“Preparation-wise, probably spend maybe a little bit more time around the greens hitting some chips and some putts, especially kind of we know where the flags are going to be, but just spend a little bit more time on short game, putting, just getting your speed dialed in,” he said.

Other than that, “I really try not to do anything different,” he said.

The 2020 Masters champion said now that he’s earned a green jacket, he doesn’t put as much pressure on himself as he once did. But that’s not to say he doesn’t intend to win.

“I still want to do well,” he said. “Next goal is to get another one.”

1:37 p.m.: What’s on the menu for Champions Dinner?

Tonight is the Champions Dinner, an annual tradition for the Masters. The menu is chosen by the reigning champion, in this case Hideki Matsuyama. He had the honor of choosing the menu, which reflects his home country of Japan.

Here’s what will be served:

Assorted sushi, sashimi and nigiri, as well as yakitori chicken skewers as appetizers

Miso-glazed black cod with dashi broth

Wagyu beef ribeye with mixed mushrooms and vegetables with sansho daikon ponzu

Japanese strawberry shortcake for dessert

1:19 p.m.: Jordan Spieth feels good about his game

Jordan Spieth says things are looking good as he goes into the Masters.

Answering reporters’ questions Tuesday afternoon: “I feel like my game’s in a great spot. I feel like I’m ready to contend.”

He said he’s good with the changes to the 11th hole.

“I saw 11 for the first time today, and I really liked it,” he said. “I was interested after what I’d been told. I was a little skeptical and then I saw it.”

He says his life has changed a lot since he recently became a dad, but it hasn’t brought big changes to his game.

“It’s amazing” being a dad, he said. “I’ve very much enjoyed it. The first couple of months were like, ‘What just happened?’” and in the past couple of months, Spieth has enjoyed watching his son grow.

It hasn’t changed his game, though.

“I feel like I’m in the game routine I always have been,” he said.

His son and wife have been traveling with him, he said.

12:11 p.m.: Groupings, starting times announced for Thursday

11:14 a.m.: Tiger says he plans to play

Golf superstar Tiger Woods told reporters Tuesday morning that “as of right now,” he plans to play in the Masters this week.

It’s been the question on everyone’s minds since he arrived in town a couple of days ago to practice and prepares for to potentially play in the Masters. He’s on the player list but has been mostly on the sidelines of gold for the past year since suffering injuries in a February 2021 car accident.

Until Tuesday morning, he’s said it could be a game-day decision whether he’d compete.

That changed Tuesday morning, when he said that “as of right now,” he felt he could play.

He said it’s not a matter of whether he can hit the ball; it’s a matter of whether he can handle getting around the golf course after suffering injuries that almost cost him a leg.

If he could sum up his thoughts after what he’s been through for the past 14 months, he said the word would be “thankful.”

“I’ve worked hard. I’ve been lucky to have great surgeons,” he said. “We’ve worked hard to get to this point.”

He said it’s been a tough year and he’s been through a lot of things “I wouldn’t wish on anyone,” and it’s been a tough road.

But, he said: “If I can still compete at the highest level, I’m going to.”

He said it’s great to be back at Augusta National and to people here.

“It’s great to be back and to feel the energy and excitement of the patrons again,” he said.

”It’s neat to feel the energy.”

10:50 a.m.: Play being suspended at Augusta National

With a possibly severe storm bearing down on the CSRA, Augusta National Golf Club announced that play will be suspended within a few minutes.

News 12 First Alert meteorologists tell us that although weather is not severe at the moment, lightning is about 45 minutes away from the area and the storm is moving fast.

The forecast calls for the potential of severe weather this afternoon. Thunderstorms are expected to continue through the afternoon, according to the official forecast from Augusta National Golf Club. The storms have the potential to be severe between 4 and 6 p.m. and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

10:40 a.m.: Rory McIlroy says life feels normal again with full-scale Masters

Rory McIlroy told reporters Tuesday that this year’s Masters in many ways marks a return to normalcy after two years of the pandemic.

“Yeah, it feels like we’re back to normal life, I guess” he said. “It feels like a normal Masters again. It feels like we’re sort of over the ― we’re sort of at the light at the end of the tunnel, I guess, is the way I would put it.”

He said the crowds on Monday were “amazing” to see after no patrons being allowed in 2020 and limited patrons last year.

“Even driving up Berckmans Road, it took us ― what is a 10-minute drive usually, it took us 45 minutes to get to the club yesterday morning.”

He said his approach to the Masters is what it’s always been: “Just patience, discipline, don’t make big numbers.”

“It’s very ― in a way it’s ― for me, anyway, it feels like a very negative way to think, but it’s the way to play around this place.”

He even said, “It’s as much of a chess game as anything else, and it’s just about putting yourself in the right positions and being disciplined and being patient and knowing that pars are good, and even if you make a couple of pars on the par-5′s, that’s OK, and you just keep moving forward.”

He said he feels like his game is in good shape.

“I think it’s felt better than the results have maybe suggested the last few weeks.”

Does he think Tiger Woods will be playing this week?

“I’ve spent a little bit of time with him at home, and the golf is there. He’s hitting well, he’s chipping well. He’s sharp. It’s just the physical demand of getting around 72 holes here this week. That’s probably the question mark. But the golf game is there. So, would I be surprised? No, I’m not surprised at anything he does anymore.”

9:21 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama feeling good

Reigning Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama says he’s recovering well from recent injuries and expected to be at 100% when Masters competition begins later this week.

He spoke at Augusta National Golf Club during an interview with reporters on Tuesday morning.

Reflecting on the past year as a champion, he said, “It’s been a great year. It’s great to be back here in Augusta. I’m very proud to be here as defending champion.”

Hideki Matsuyama (Augusta National Golf Club)

The past couple of last couple of weeks have been a struggle, he said.

“Hopefully, though, I can find my game and be a good defending champion,” he said.

He said his initial injury was suffered at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in the second round, and since then, it’s been a struggle. He’s had a lot of treatment, but last week he had a flare-up at the Valero Texas Open. He said he was pain-free and feeling really good but woke up last Wednesday morning and his neck was stiff again.

But he’s feeling good now.

He said he was on the practice range this morning, “and really felt good -- probably the best I’ve felt in a long time. I’m looking forward to Thursday and hopefully will be up to 100% by then.”

Asked if there’s a distinctive style of golf in Japan that gave him an edge last year in the Masters, he said: “Golf is golf. It doesn’t matter what country you play it in. What it comes down to is just getting the ball in the hole. I don’t feel like there’s a big difference between Japan and the U.S.”

He was asked about his green jacket from last year’s Masters and whether he’s worn it a lot or had it dry-cleaned.

He said he thought about having it dry-cleaned, but, “I didn’t want to let it out of my sight.”

He added: “I’ve spent the last year looking at it a lot. I don’t wear it much, just look at it, and now I wish I’d worn it more.”

8:49 a.m.: Weather remains a question mark

Everyone’s talking about the weather, which is hanging like a dark cloud over Augusta National.

Skies are clear right now but the forecast calls for the potential of severe weather this afternoon. Thunderstorms are expected to arrive by 1 p.m., then continue through the afternoon, according to the official forecast from Augusta National Golf Club. The storms have the potential to be severe between 4 and 6 p.m. and an isolated tornado can’t be ruled out.

Then another round of showers and thunderstorms is expected Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Of course, it’s Georgia, so everything can change.

We’re hoping for a good three or four hours for golfers today — maybe more if the forecast changes,

We’ll be crossing our fingers and watching the skies.

8:42 a.m.: We’ll hear today from the big names in golf

We’ve got a full range of interviews scheduled all day with competitors, and we’ll be bringing you details here, elsewhere on WRDW.com and on News 12.

Here’s the schedule:

9 a.m.: Hideki Matsuyama

9:30 a.m.: Rory Mcllroy

10:30 a.m.: Jon Rahm

11 a.m.: Tiger Woods

Noon: Dustin Johnson

12:30 p.m.: Justin Thomas

1 p.m.: Xander Schauffele

1:30 p.m.: Viktor Hovland

2:30 p.m.: Jordan Spieth

3 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler

3:30 p.m.: Sam Burns

8:36 a.m.: Will Matsuyama and Woods compete?

Anticipation is building with Tiger Woods set to speak at 11 a.m. and reigning champion Hideki Matsuyama scheduled at 9 a.m.

Both have been hindered by injuries, and there are questions about whether they’ll compete in the Masters this year.

Matsuyama pulled out of the Valero Texas Open last week due to a neck injury just weeks after a reported back injury.

And although Woods is on the player list for this year’s Masters and has been in town practicing and preparing, he hasn’t said whether he’ll compete and indicated it could be a game-day decision.

We’ll be covering the interviews with both Matsuyama and Woods, so look for details here.

8:22 a.m.: Traffic heavy around Augusta National

Gates have been open for a while and traffic is heavy on Washington Road, Riverwatch Parkway and all roads off of them in the vicinity of Augusta National Golf Club. Washington is lined with people advertising or seeking tickets, as well as heavy pedestrian traffic. If you haven’t left yet, allow at least 30 minutes per mile of travel.

MONDAY

7:30 p.m.: Tiger’s presence, shoes cause a ruckus

Tiger Woods is wearing Nike apparel this week as always.

Except his shoes.

He showed up for practice rounds Sunday and Monday wearing FootJoy shoes.

Woods hasn’t explained the change yet. He scheduled to address reporters Tuesday.

It would make sense if the change was related to what are likely different physical needs now that he’s trying to play on a right leg that was badly damaged in a car crash last year.

A statement released by Nike seemed to indicate that was the case.

7 p.m.: Patron shop brings in the purchasers

Patrons are happy to be at Augusta National Golf Club shortly after gates opened on April 4, 2022. (Gary Pikula, WRDW/WAGT)

Bags and bags of merchandise were flowing out of the patron shop, but a popular item this year — maybe made popular by our newest Augusta National Women’s Amateur champ — bucket hats are very “in” this year.

And those garden gnomes are back, making an appearance in some very famous places.

But it doesn’t matter if you live across the country. When you make a trip to the Masters, everyone expects a present when you come home.

“I bought this for my accountant,” said a patron from Ohio showing a purchase. “Hoping he’ll discount my fees this year, son and girlfriend, and most of all, I bought this for me … ooh, this is very nice!”

5:08 p.m.: Peach ice cream sandwiches remain in question

The well-known Georgia peach ice cream sandwiches of the Masters could be a no-show this year.

They weren’t available during the weekend pre-Masters events at Augusta National Golf Club, and sources told News 12 they may not be available this week at all.Due to what could be a supply-chain issue, we were told the problem isn’t with getting the sugar cookies for the sandwich but getting the signature peach ice cream.

But rest assured that if anyone has the pull to get some peach ice cream in spite of supply-chain issues, it’s most definitely the Augusta National Golf Club.

So we’ll keep our fingers crossed.

4:30 p.m.: DeChambeau says he’s performing at 80%

In an interview Monday ahead of Masters competition, Bryson DeChambeau offered an update on his injuries.

Asked how close he is to 100 percent, he estimated he’s performing at 80 percent.

He said he need to “a little smarter” in how he practices since suffering two injuries.

Bryson DeChambeau (Augusta National Golf Club)

“Today was first time I’ve been able to hit golf balls a lot of times,” he said, adding, “I feel pretty comfortable.”

He said dealing with the injuries has made him a better person, and he hopes to “continue trying to grow the game as much as possible.”

He said he’s grateful for the opportunity to play.

Like other golfers who were interviewed Monday, he said he hopes to see Tiger Woods play, although the superstar hasn’t decided yet whether to return to Masters competition after suffering serious injuries in a car crash last year.

Woods is practicing and preparing at Augusta National in case he decides to play.

“It’s great to see his face,” DeChambeau said of Woods. “It’s just great to see him in a very positive frame of mind.”

DeChambeau said Woods obviously wants to win.

“He’s one that may shock a lot of people to see him tee up this week,” DeChambeau said, adding he “couldn’t be more happy for him the place he’s at. Couldn’t be more proud of him, too, coming back.”

3:30 p.m.: Skipping all the way

2:45: Collin Morikawa has fond memories of Masters

Colin Morikawa (Augusta National Golf Club)

In an interview with reporters, Collin Morikawa said rewatching Tiger Woods’ 1997 win was among his first Masters memories.

But the most memorable Masters moment was in 2019 when Tiger won, according to Morikawa. He told the story of watching it at a house rented by his college golf teammates.

“And that’s, like really special,” he said.

Before that, he said, he hadn’t normally watched every shot as closely.

But in 2019, “We were all just glued to the couch,” he said, “and glued to the TV.”

2 p.m.: ‘I’m excited every time I come here,’ Patrick Cantlay says

Patrick Cantlay (Augusta National Golf Club)

In an interview Monday afternoon with reporters, Patrick Cantlay said he thinks Augusta National is good for his golf game.

“Most everyone feels like the Masters is the tournament you want to win most,” he said.

“I really like the golf course,” he said. “I think it’s good for my game. I’m excited every time I come here.”

Like other golfers, he said it would be great to see superstar Tiger Woods out on the course again. Woods is in Augusta practicing and considering playing in the Masters but hasn’t made a decision yet.

A debilitating car wreck has kept Woods on the sidelines for the most part, so playing in the Masters could be a big comeback for Woods.

A reporter noted that Cantlay had just been on the green with Woods and asked how the experience was.

“I just thought it was good to see him,” Cantlay said.

“It’s always good to see him, although it seems like we don’t get to see enough of him,” Cantlay said.

“I’ve seen him play far superior to any golfer since Nicklaus, so naturally he inspires you,” Cantlay said.

“Seeing someone who is as close to anyone as as mastering the game is admirable,” he said.

“There’s definitely a different feel to tournaments he plays in.”

1:55 p.m.: Cameron Smith ‘can’t wait to get back out there’

Cameron Smith (Augusta National Golf Club)

Cameron Smith from Australia went before reporters for an interview about 1:30 p.m., saying he’s looking forward to this week.

“I really cant wait to get back out there this week,” he said.

He said one of the things that’s good about Augusta National is that it keeps him creative.

“I feel like I play my best golf when I’m creative,” he said.

He cited the slopes among the features that keep him on his toes.

Coming off a win at the Players, he was asked if he’s still hungry to win.

“Still pretty hungry, mate,” he said, although winning the Players, he said now he’s able to “tick that box.”

Like others, he said he hopes to see superstar Tiger Woods play again this year after suffering debilitating injuries in a car accident last year. Although Woods is in Augusta practicing at Augusta National, he still hasn’t decided whether to play in the Masters. He’s been mostly on the sidelines since the crash, so playing in the Masters would be a big move.

“Hopefully, we can see him out back out here playing golf again,” Smith said.

“I think he just inspired everyone to get out,” Smith said. “He made golf cool.”

He added: “I don’t think a lot of the young guys out here would be where they are without him.”

How will Smith approach the Masters this week?

“I think my game is kind of already there,” he said.

“I feel as though I can compete,” he said, admitting he hasn’t yet played Augusta National since last year but saying that was about to change before the competition begins,.

His thoughts on the new 11th hole are that the changes could be to his advantage.

“No. 11 hasn’t been my best friend the last few years, so I was happy to hear it changed,” he said.

11:10 a.m.: Augusta National issues report on grass

Here’s the height of cut of the grass on the golf course, as reported this morning by Augusta National Golf Club:

Tees: 5/16 inch

Fairways: 3/8 inch

Second cut: 1 3/8 inches

Collars: 1/4 inch

Greens surrounds: 5/16 inch

Greens: 1/8 inch

All mowings are subject to weather conditions and growth, Augusta National says.

10:05 a.m.: Names to watch at this year’s Masters

The group of contenders at the Masters is getting longer as golf is getting deeper. Among the favorites this week are Justin Thomas because he’s always in the mix and Jon Rahm because he spent the past seven months at No. 1. Dustin Johnson is trending. Scottie Scheffler is the new No. 1 in the world and never seems to have a bad major. Neither does Xander Schauffele, a runner-up a few years ago. Rory McIlroy is always worth watching as he goes for the final leg of the Grand Slam. As for Tiger Woods? He hasn’t announced whether he’ll play.

9:51 a.m. Masters trivia time

8:10 a.m.: We’ll hear from the players today

Coming up today ... News conferences are planned today by several players in this year’s Masters Tournament. Watch for coverage here on WRDW.com and on News 12. Here’s the news conference lineup for today:

1:30 p.m. Cameron Smith

2 p.m. Patrick Cantlay

2:30 p.m. Collin Morikawa

3:30 p.m. Aaron Jarvis and Keita Nakajima

4 p.m. Bryson DeChambeau

7:44 a.m.: The gates have opened

The course has opened at Augusta National Golf Club, welcoming Masters 2022 patrons.

The gates opened shortly after 7 a.m. for the first full-scale Masters in two years, promising the full experience.

One highlight could be the official return of Tiger Woods to professional golf. He’s been mostly sidelined since suffering debilitating injuries in a February 2021 car crash. He’s on the player list for this year’s Masters, played a practice round a few days ago and came to Augusta National again on Sunday for more practice .

But he said he hasn’t yet decided whether he’ll play.

SUNDAY

3:21 p.m.: Tiger Woods steps onto practice range

Golf superstar Tiger Woods showed up on the practice range at Augusta National Golf Club just ahead of the Masters for what could be a big comeback bid.

Under a sun-drenched sky, early arrivals began their preparation for the 86th Masters Tournament. #themasters https://t.co/nqN4xUw0yf — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 3, 2022

Copyright 2022 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.