Four families displaced after Columbia Gardens Apartments fire, severe damage reported

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - An apartment complex fire in Columbia is under control, according to the Columbia-Richland Fire Department.

The public information officer of the Columbia-Richland Fire Department, Mike DeSumma says a two-alarm fire has been confirmed at Columbia Gardens Apartments, located at 4000 Plowden Road, near the Jim Hamilton-L.B. Owens Airport.

Fire crews responded to the scene around 7:30 p.m. Friday, and upon arrival, a heavy fire was coming from the second floor of the building.

The heavy fire prompted officers to call for a second alarm to dispatch more units.

According to CRFD, the building has suffered significant damages but no injuries have been reported.

Fire officials say 15 people were displaced and about 50 firefighters were involved in the operation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

