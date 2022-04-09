SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

3 killed in Georgia gun range shooting; suspects not in custody

A deadly robbery took place at the Lock Stock & Barrel shooting range sometime after 5:30 p.m....
A deadly robbery took place at the Lock Stock & Barrel shooting range sometime after 5:30 p.m. Friday, according to Grantville Police Department.(Gray News, file)
By Josh Morgan, CBS46 News Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COWETA COUNTY, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – Three members of the same family were killed during a robbery at their family shooting range in Grantville, Georgia.

The robbery took place at the Lock Stock & Barrel shooting range sometime after 5:30 p.m. Friday, according to Grantville Police Department.

WGCL reported when police arrived, they found the range’s owner, his wife, and their grandson had been killed.

Police have identified the owner as Richard Hawk.

“Let’s keep Richard Hawk and Family in our prayers,” Grantville Police said in a Facebook post Saturday morning.

Grantville Police said approximately 40 guns and the security camera DVR were taken from the scene.

Both the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and the ATF were called to help investigate the case. The Coweta County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting in the investigation.

Police are asking for the community’s help in gathering any information about the incident. They said anyone in the area who may have driven by the range between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Friday may have seen vehicles other than a white Ford dually truck and a black Ford Expedition.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
SC death row inmate asking for stay of execution
A train and a vehicle impacted Friday morning on Leisure Ln and Piney Grove Rd.
Train collides with car, blocks traffic in Irmo
Johnathan David Johnson was sentenced to 80 years in prison by Circuit Court Judge Lawton...
Lexington County man receives 80 year sentence
The S.C. Department of Education and the S.C. Court Administration told the Newberry County...
State officials again tell Newberry County Schools to stop impersonating a court of law
Kyleen Waltman
Family says woman who lost both arms in dog attack might lose leg too

Latest News

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident
A woman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday,...
GRAPHIC: More civilians flee east Ukraine after deadly station strike
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 file photo, Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne...
NFL QB Dwayne Haskins struck, killed by vehicle in Florida
wis
First Alert Forecast: Cool & breezy today - Cold Sunday morning
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson at U.S. Senate confirmation hearing.
Jackson, COVID and a retirement show Congress’ partisan path