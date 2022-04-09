SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

2nd time the charm? Jennifer Lopez announces engagement to Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez announces her engagement to Ben Affleck.
Jennifer Lopez announces her engagement to Ben Affleck.(AP)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are engaged for a second time.

The actress made the announcement in her newsletter Friday night along with a video post on Twitter.

“So I have a really exciting and special story to share,” Lopez said in the video. “It is my inner circle where I share my more personal things and this one’s definitely on the JLo.”

According to People, Lopez’s message included a clip of her admiring a large, green diamond on a silver band on her ring finger. The image was also shared by her sister on social media.

Lopez and Affleck reportedly called off a previous engagement back in 2004.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 file photo, Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne...
NFL QB Dwayne Haskins dies in Florida car accident
The S.C. Department of Education and the S.C. Court Administration told the Newberry County...
State officials again tell Newberry County Schools to stop impersonating a court of law
Johnathan David Johnson was sentenced to 80 years in prison by Circuit Court Judge Lawton...
Lexington County man receives 80 year sentence
A fire has been reported by the Columbia-Richland Fire Department.
Four families displaced after Columbia Gardens Apartments fire, severe damage reported
April 8, 2022 - Mary Green
What’s passed and what hasn’t after key deadline at SC State House

Latest News

Privately-funded space mission arrives at ISS.
WATCH: Privately funded space mission docks at International Space Station
Karla Finocchio, 55, sits in her truck as she describes her days being homeless living in her...
America’s homeless ranks graying as more retire on streets
File photo of police lights.
Woman shot multiple times in Newberry County
Privately-funded space mission arrives at ISS.
VIDEO: Private space mission arrives to ISS
Ukrainian soldiers walk next to destroyed Russians armored vehicles in Bucha, Ukraine,...
GRAPHIC: Ukraine digs in to fight Russia’s looming eastern offensive