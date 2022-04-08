SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

VIDEO: Bystanders step in to help police stop attempted bank robbery

A witness captured video of the moment police and bystanders stepped in to stop a man who was allegedly trying to rob a bank.
By HNN Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow/Gray News) - A witness captured video of the moment police and bystanders stepped in to stop a man who was allegedly trying to rob a bank.

Honolulu police said they responded to the Bank of Hawaii in Pearl City around 1:30 p.m. Thursday for an attempted robbery call.

Kylee Sili had stopped by the bank on her lunch break when she saw the man apparently going behind the counter and harassing the tellers.

When police arrived, customers in the bank helped the officers detain the man and try to wrestle him down.

“So we went over there, and the uncle really helped. He immediately went to go help the cops take the guy down. There was another guy too, like another civilian guy. They were trying to take him down,” Sili said.

“The suspect was giving them a hard time, I don’t know what he was doing, what he was trying to do, trying to run.”

HNN has reached out to police for more information on the suspect and his charges.

Copyright 2022 Hawaii News Now via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
SC death row inmate asking for stay of execution
A train and a vehicle impacted Friday morning on Leisure Ln and Piney Grove Rd.
Train collides with car, blocks traffic in Irmo
Johnathan David Johnson was sentenced to 80 years in prison by Circuit Court Judge Lawton...
Lexington County man receives 80 year sentence
The S.C. Department of Education and the S.C. Court Administration told the Newberry County...
State officials again tell Newberry County Schools to stop impersonating a court of law
Kyleen Waltman
Family says woman who lost both arms in dog attack might lose leg too

Latest News

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Steelers QB Dwayne Haskins killed in auto accident
A woman walks amid destroyed Russian tanks in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday,...
GRAPHIC: More civilians flee east Ukraine after deadly station strike
FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 file photo, Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne...
NFL QB Dwayne Haskins struck, killed by vehicle in Florida
wis
First Alert Forecast: Cool & breezy today - Cold Sunday morning
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson at U.S. Senate confirmation hearing.
Jackson, COVID and a retirement show Congress’ partisan path