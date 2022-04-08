Soda City Spotlight: Columbia Museum of Art

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Soda City Spotlight is a way we are able to highlight a few landmarks and places you can visit around the Midlands and Columbia area.

Why don’t you stop by the Columbia Museum of Art!

You’ll have an opportunity to enjoy their current exhibits.

Right now, The Rodin Contemplation and Dreams Selections from the Iris and B. Gerald Cantor Collections are on display.

The museum also offers hands-on workshops and if you’re looking for a place to send your children for the Summer they also offer summer camps for kids aged 4 to teens.

Click here for more information https://www.columbiamuseum.org/learn/summer-camps

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.