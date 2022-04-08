Soda City Live: Columbia Council of Neighborhoods hosts annual awards banquet

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - For more than a decade, Columbia Council of Neighborhoods has recognized outstanding citizens in the community during their annual banquet. After some time off, (due to the pandemic) the organization is continuing the tradition.

President of the Columbia Council of Neighborhoods, John Black talks about the keynote speakers and the awards that will be handed out.

President of the Columbia Council of Neighborhoods, John Black talks about the keynote speakers and the awards that will be handed out. (Columbia Council of Neighborhoods)

For more information about the Columbia Council of Neighborhoods and their banquet, click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.