SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Soda City Live: 7th Annual South Carolina Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More than 30 South Carolina Food Truck favorites and local craft beers will be available at ONE place.

Saturday, April 9, the South Carolina State Fairgrounds will host the 7th annual Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival.

The event will be from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. (VIP and Beer Lovers hours are from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.).

One familiar face you’ll see this year is Billy G’s Carolina BBQ.

Billy and Will Gause join Anthony Pepe of Food Trucks of America to talk about the upcoming event.

Admission is $10 at the door. Children 12 and under and First Responders  (with a valid I.D.) are free.

Tickets are half off before the day of the event and can be purchased online.

Here’s a link for tickets and more information, https://www.foodtruckfestivalsofamerica.com/columbia

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
SC death row inmate asking for stay of execution
A train and a vehicle impacted Friday morning on Leisure Ln and Piney Grove Rd.
Train collides with car, blocks traffic in Irmo
Johnathan David Johnson was sentenced to 80 years in prison by Circuit Court Judge Lawton...
Lexington County man receives 80 year sentence
The S.C. Department of Education and the S.C. Court Administration told the Newberry County...
State officials again tell Newberry County Schools to stop impersonating a court of law
Kyleen Waltman
Family says woman who lost both arms in dog attack might lose leg too

Latest News

Soda City Spotlight: Columbia Museum of Art
President of the Columbia Council of Neighborhoods, John Black talks about the keynote...
Soda City Live: Columbia Council of Neighborhoods hosts annual awards banquet
The two-day event starts Saturday with The VIBE Youth Festival Friday, April 9 from 10 a.m....
Local church relaunches youth ministry with community event
American Song Contest is a live music contest where artists from across the nation compete with...
Local artist featured as contestant on American Song Contest