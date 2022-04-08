Soda City Live: 7th Annual South Carolina Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - More than 30 South Carolina Food Truck favorites and local craft beers will be available at ONE place.

Saturday, April 9, the South Carolina State Fairgrounds will host the 7th annual Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival.

The event will be from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. (VIP and Beer Lovers hours are from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.).

One familiar face you’ll see this year is Billy G’s Carolina BBQ.

Billy and Will Gause join Anthony Pepe of Food Trucks of America to talk about the upcoming event.

Admission is $10 at the door. Children 12 and under and First Responders (with a valid I.D.) are free.

Tickets are half off before the day of the event and can be purchased online.

Here’s a link for tickets and more information, https://www.foodtruckfestivalsofamerica.com/columbia

