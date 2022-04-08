SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

SC Emergency Management Division releases initial damage report

Allendale
Allendale(WRDW)
By Steven Ardary and Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:27 AM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says fourteen homes were destroyed, 41 homes were damaged and several tornados have been confirmed following this week’s severe weather.

The National Weather Service’s survey teams say intensities of the confirmed tornados range from ESF-1 to EF-3.

Damage consistent with an EF-3 tornado was identified by meteorologists in Allendale County on Tuesday where four homes were destroyed, 11 homes were damaged and three people were injured.

A second EF-3 tornado that developed in Allendale County was identified after more survey data was released. It traveled through Bamberg and Orangeburg counties and reached an estimated 160 mph peak wind. An EF-1 was also recorded in Ulmer, a town in Allendale County.

As of Thursday afternoon, state emergency management officials say five homes were destroyed and another 15 were damaged in Bamberg County. Three homes were destroyed in Clarendon County, two homes were destroyed and 10 were damaged in Orangeburg County. In Horry County, five homes were damaged in the storms.

An EF-0 tornado was surveyed in Colleton County. A weak tornado began just west of Alison Lane, where it snapped and uprooted a few trees on Wednesday, officials say. Then it moved across a wooded area, snaping a few more trees before moving across Sandy Springs Circle, a report stated.

Another EF-0 was also recorded in Hampton County. It happened in Varnville on Tuesday; the twister overturned some utility trailers and uprooted some trees.

Officials say more detailed assessments are ongoing and expect the estimates to be revised in the coming days.

No deaths were reported.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
SC death row inmate asking for stay of execution
A train and a vehicle impacted Friday morning on Leisure Ln and Piney Grove Rd.
Train collides with car, blocks traffic in Irmo
Johnathan David Johnson was sentenced to 80 years in prison by Circuit Court Judge Lawton...
Lexington County man receives 80 year sentence
The S.C. Department of Education and the S.C. Court Administration told the Newberry County...
State officials again tell Newberry County Schools to stop impersonating a court of law
Kyleen Waltman
Family says woman who lost both arms in dog attack might lose leg too

Latest News

FILE - In this Monday, Sept. 23, 2019 file photo, Washington Redskins quarterback Dwayne...
NFL QB Dwayne Haskins struck, killed by vehicle in Florida
wis
First Alert Forecast: Cool & breezy today - Cold Sunday morning
A fire has been reported by the Columbia-Richland Fire Department.
Four families displaced after Columbia Gardens Apartments fire, severe damage reported
My Take: Celebrating the Gamecocks
A 33-year-old Bluffton man was sentenced to three decades in federal prison for the production...
Beaufort Co. man sentenced to 30 years for production of child pornography