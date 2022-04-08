SC Emergency Management Division releases initial damage report

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Emergency Management Division says fourteen homes were destroyed, 41 homes were damaged and several tornados have been confirmed following this week’s severe weather.

The National Weather Service’s survey teams say intensities of the confirmed tornados range from ESF-1 to EF-3.

Damage consistent with an EF-3 tornado was identified by meteorologists in Allendale County on Tuesday where four homes were destroyed, 11 homes were damaged and three people were injured.

A second EF-3 tornado that developed in Allendale County was identified after more survey data was released. It traveled through Bamberg and Orangeburg counties and reached an estimated 160 mph peak wind. An EF-1 was also recorded in Ulmer, a town in Allendale County.

As of Thursday afternoon, state emergency management officials say five homes were destroyed and another 15 were damaged in Bamberg County. Three homes were destroyed in Clarendon County, two homes were destroyed and 10 were damaged in Orangeburg County. In Horry County, five homes were damaged in the storms.

An EF-0 tornado was surveyed in Colleton County. A weak tornado began just west of Alison Lane, where it snapped and uprooted a few trees on Wednesday, officials say. Then it moved across a wooded area, snaping a few more trees before moving across Sandy Springs Circle, a report stated.

Another EF-0 was also recorded in Hampton County. It happened in Varnville on Tuesday; the twister overturned some utility trailers and uprooted some trees.

Officials say more detailed assessments are ongoing and expect the estimates to be revised in the coming days.

No deaths were reported.

