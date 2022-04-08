SkyView
President Biden to visit Greensboro

President Joe Biden spoke Monday, April, 4, 2022 on his administration’s Trucking Action Plan.
By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Friday the White House announced President Joe Biden will be visiting Greensboro, NC on April 14. His trip will include speaking about supply chains, domestic manufacturing and lowering inflation. The White House said additional details about his visit will be released later.

