President Biden to visit Greensboro

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Friday the White House announced President Joe Biden will be visiting Greensboro, NC on April 14. His trip will include speaking about supply chains, domestic manufacturing and lowering inflation. The White House said additional details about his visit will be released later.

