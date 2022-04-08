SkyView
Music video school allows youth to teach youth

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you have children with a passion for acting, singing, dancing or film, there is an opportunity available for them to take their skills to the next level.

Puretone Academy is hosting a Music Video School where young people train other young people.

Director of Puretone Vocal Arts Academy Whitney Weston and student Jada Bacote join the Soda City Live hosts to talk about the program and how students can get involved.

The program is open for students with a passion for the arts. That’s singing, dancing, acting, film and more.

The program is open for students with a passion for the arts. That’s singing, dancing, acting, film and more.(Puretone Academy)

For more information, click here https://www.puretoneacademy.com/

