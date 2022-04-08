Local church relaunches youth ministry with community event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Brookland Baptist Church is revamping its VIBE Youth and Teen Ministry.

Youth Pastor, Elder Mark Richard, and Youth Advisor Carmen Dreher Jordan talk about the event and what attendees can expect.

The two-day event starts Saturday with The VIBE Youth Festival Friday, April 9 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Brookland Baptist Church.

The event will include games, food, prizes, entertainment, and more.

The festivities flow through to Sunday, April 10th as the ministry hosts its first service as their relaunch at 11 a.m.

