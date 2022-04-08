SkyView
Local church relaunches youth ministry with community event

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Brookland Baptist Church is revamping its VIBE Youth and Teen Ministry.

Youth Pastor, Elder Mark Richard, and Youth Advisor Carmen Dreher Jordan talk about the event and what attendees can expect.

The two-day event starts Saturday with  The VIBE Youth Festival Friday, April 9 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Brookland Baptist Church.

Brookland Baptist Church is revamping its VIBE Youth and Teen Ministry.
Brookland Baptist Church is revamping its VIBE Youth and Teen Ministry.

The event will include games, food, prizes, entertainment, and more.

The festivities flow through to Sunday, April 10th as the ministry hosts its first service as their relaunch at 11 a.m.

Brookland Baptist Church
Brookland Baptist Church(Brookland Baptist Church)

For more information, click here.

