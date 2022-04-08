Local artist featured as contestant on American Song Contest

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - American Song Contest is a live music contest where artists from across the nation compete with their original songs, but ONE artist will win in the end.

The show is hosted by legendary rapper, Snoop Dogg and former American Idol Winner, Singer and host of the Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly Brianne (formally Kelly Clarkson).

Artist and Irmo native Jesse LeProtti, is representing South Carolina in the competition.

While LeProtti currently resides in California, he stopped by the Soda City Live set to talk about Monday’s performance while he is back home visiting for the week.

Be sure to tune in to American Song Contest Mondays at 8 p.m. on WIS News 10.

For more information about the show visit https://www.nbc.com/american-song-contest

