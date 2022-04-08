SkyView
Lexington County man receives 80 year sentence

Johnathan David Johnson was sentenced to 80 years in prison by Circuit Court Judge Lawton...
Johnathan David Johnson was sentenced to 80 years in prison by Circuit Court Judge Lawton Mcintosh.(Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Lexington County man received an 80 year sentence in a child sexual assault case.

Eleventh Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard announced Johnathan David Johnson, 33, pled guilty to one count of First Degree Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor and one count of First Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

Under South Carolina law his offenses are classified as violent and most serious, he is ineligible for parole. Prosecutors said there were no plea negotiations or recommendations in the case.

Johnson first came to law enforcement’s attention in ‘Operation Hydra.’ The Department of Homeland Security ran the operation in 2014 as a large scale child pornography investigation. In that investigation he was convicted of possessing child pornography and received a 63 month sentence in federal prison.

In April of 2017 a laptop was recovered that contained a video of Johnson raping a three year-old child from Aug. 15, 2014. Investigators said it was filmed at his Gaston, SC home.

Sgt. Adam Creech with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department Major Crimes Unit led the investigation with assistance from Homeland Security.

Hubbard said, “This offender has shown that he will always be a danger to children. We are thankful for justice in this case, with the assurance that he will no longer pose a threat to our community.”

Johnson has been transferred to the South Carolina Department of Corrections to begin serving his sentence.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

