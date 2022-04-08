SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: Cool & breezy today - Cold Sunday morning

By Kevin Arnone
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 7:55 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Cooler today with 50s and breezy conditions. Cold tonight with a Frost Advisory issued. Temperatures will be in the 30s for Sunday AM but we warm into the low 70s for the afternoon.

wis
wis(wis)
wis
wis(wis)

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· It will be a bit cooler today. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Dress for the low to mid 50s with the wind though. Gusts to 25 MPH.

· A cold start Sunday AM with 30s. Frost Advisory has been issued.

· Highs will climb back into the 70s for the afternoon on Sunday

· 80s Return for next week

wis
wis(wis)

First Alert Weather Story:

We’ll see cooler weather with highs in the upper 50s today. It will be breezy with gusts to 25 MPH. Dress for the upper 40s to low 50s with the wind. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 30s by Sunday morning. A Frost Advisory has been issued.

wis
wis(wis)

On Sunday afternoon, high temperatures will climb back into the lower 70s. We’ll see sunny skies!

Warmer weather pushes in next week with 80s coming back. We’ll see a few more clouds with a chance for showers by Thursday (30%).

Some unsettled conditions push in for the Easter holiday weekend. We’re tracking a chance of rain around 30%.

wis
wis(wis)

Today: Sunshine to start but increasing clouds for the afternoon. Highs climb into the upper 50s but it will be breezy.

Tonight: Frost Advisory has been issued. Clear and cold with temperatures in the 30s.

Sunday: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

Monday: Sun & clouds with highs around 80.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for a few showers. Highs in the low 80s.

Good Friday: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

wis
wis(wis)

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
SC death row inmate asking for stay of execution
A train and a vehicle impacted Friday morning on Leisure Ln and Piney Grove Rd.
Train collides with car, blocks traffic in Irmo
Johnathan David Johnson was sentenced to 80 years in prison by Circuit Court Judge Lawton...
Lexington County man receives 80 year sentence
The S.C. Department of Education and the S.C. Court Administration told the Newberry County...
State officials again tell Newberry County Schools to stop impersonating a court of law
Kyleen Waltman
Family says woman who lost both arms in dog attack might lose leg too

Latest News

Allendale
SC Emergency Management Division releases initial damage report
wis
First Alert Forecast: Windy and cooler weather for this weekend
First Alert Forecast: Windy and cooler weather for this weekend
First Alert Forecast: Windy and cooler weather for this weekend
First Alert Forecast: Windy and cooler weather for this weekend
First Alert Forecast: Windy and cooler weather for this weekend