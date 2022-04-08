First Alert Forecast: Cool & breezy today - Cold Sunday morning

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Cooler today with 50s and breezy conditions. Cold tonight with a Frost Advisory issued. Temperatures will be in the 30s for Sunday AM but we warm into the low 70s for the afternoon.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· It will be a bit cooler today. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Dress for the low to mid 50s with the wind though. Gusts to 25 MPH.

· A cold start Sunday AM with 30s. Frost Advisory has been issued.

· Highs will climb back into the 70s for the afternoon on Sunday

· 80s Return for next week

First Alert Weather Story:

We’ll see cooler weather with highs in the upper 50s today. It will be breezy with gusts to 25 MPH. Dress for the upper 40s to low 50s with the wind. Overnight low temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 30s by Sunday morning. A Frost Advisory has been issued.

On Sunday afternoon, high temperatures will climb back into the lower 70s. We’ll see sunny skies!

Warmer weather pushes in next week with 80s coming back. We’ll see a few more clouds with a chance for showers by Thursday (30%).

Some unsettled conditions push in for the Easter holiday weekend. We’re tracking a chance of rain around 30%.

Today: Sunshine to start but increasing clouds for the afternoon. Highs climb into the upper 50s but it will be breezy.

Tonight: Frost Advisory has been issued. Clear and cold with temperatures in the 30s.

Sunday: Sunny with highs in the low 70s.

Monday: Sun & clouds with highs around 80.

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

Thursday: Partly cloudy with a 30% chance for a few showers. Highs in the low 80s.

Good Friday: Partly cloudy with highs in the upper 70s.

