Beaufort Co. man sentenced to 30 years for production of child pornography

By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A 33-year-old Bluffton man was sentenced to three decades in federal prison for the production of child pornography.

David James Allison was sentenced to 30 years in prison and a lifetime term off court-ordered supervision on Friday by U.S. District Judge Bruce Howe Hendricks.

On Jan. 4, 2020, the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a call regarding the alleged sexual assault of a 22-month-old by Allison who admitted to deputies that he assaulted the victim approximately five times between Sept. and Dec. 2019 and live-streamed the assaults over Skype.

Investigators said the Skype communications were tied to an IP address of a 52-year-old man from Littlehampton, West Sussex, United Kingdom. Sussex Police say Andrew McPherson-Young admitted to directing Allison and watching the assaults on Skype.

The Department of Justice said McPherson-Young is currently being prosecuted in the United Kingdom.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

