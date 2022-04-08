Tiger rallies after rough start as Scheffler builds 5-shot lead in Masters

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Tiger Woods has made it to the weekend at the Masters in his first official start in 508 days. Now it’s a matter of chasing down Scottie Scheffler.

That might be even tougher than dealing with the wind Friday at Augusta National Golf Club.

Scheffler is making his debut as the No. 1 player in the world and looks the part.

Scheffler shot 67 and opened a five-shot lead going into the weekend.

That ties a Masters record. All four of the previous players who had a five-shot lead after 36 holes went on to win. Woods was nine shots back

Woods, who shot a 1-under 71 in the first round, bogeyed four of his first five holes before rebounding to play the last four 1 under. He was a 2-over-par on a blustery day at Augusta National where low scores were hard to find.

THIRD ROUND Woods tees off at 1 p.m. Saturday in the third round, while Scheffler tees off at 2:50 p.m.

Woods’ frustrations Friday were evident when he hit a bad wedge shot on the ninth hole and dropped his club in disgust before rebounding to get up-and-down for par.

Afternoon winds of 15-20 mph and gusting higher made conditions difficult, though the rains that came on the eve of the tournament meant the greens were still relatively soft.

Playing in just his third Masters, Scheffler conquered Augusta National on a day when the average score was 74.6. He made seven birdies on the last 15 holes after opening with a bogey on No. 1 and adding another on the third hole.

