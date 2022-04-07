Woman tased by police during alleged armed robbery at Cayce gas station

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - A woman, identified by authorities as Rachel Rena Turner, 42, was tased and apprehended by police during an alleged armed robbery.

Thursday morning around 10:32 a.m., the Cayce Police Department responded to a call about an armed robbery in progress at the Marathon Gas Station on Airport Boulevard. Police say a female suspect brandished a knife to the clerk at the gas station.

When they arrived on the scene, officers saw her holding a weapon and tased her in response, according to officials.

Turner is receiving medical treatment from the tasing and from falling during the tase. She was taken into custody upon medical release.

Turner is charged with Armed Robbery and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime.

