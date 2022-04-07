SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Woman tased by police during alleged armed robbery at Cayce gas station

File photo of police lights (MGN)
File photo of police lights (MGN)(Staff)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAYCE, S.C. (WIS) - A woman, identified by authorities as Rachel Rena Turner, 42, was tased and apprehended by police during an alleged armed robbery.

Thursday morning around 10:32 a.m., the Cayce Police Department responded to a call about an armed robbery in progress at the Marathon Gas Station on Airport Boulevard. Police say a female suspect brandished a knife to the clerk at the gas station.

When they arrived on the scene, officers saw her holding a weapon and tased her in response, according to officials.

Turner is receiving medical treatment from the tasing and from falling during the tase. She was taken into custody upon medical release.

Turner is charged with Armed Robbery and Possession of a Weapon during the Commission of a Violent Crime.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
SC death row inmate asking for stay of execution
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Fulson Nelson Thames is facing five counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor 2nd Degree.
Sumter man arrested in child porn investigation
A train and a vehicle impacted Friday morning on Leisure Ln and Piney Grove Rd.
Train collides with car, blocks traffic in Irmo
The Gamecocks parade route for April 13, 2022.
Columbia announces parade plans for Gamecocks celebration

Latest News

A 33-year-old Bluffton man was sentenced to three decades in federal prison for the production...
Beaufort Co. man sentenced to 30 years for production of child pornography
FILE PHOTO of Salvation Army kettle and bell-ringer.
Salvation Army of the Midlands launches ‘Kettles for Ukraine’
A fire has been reported by the Columbia-Richland Fire Department.
Columbia Gardens Apartments fire under control, severe damage reported
The S.C. Department of Education and the S.C. Court Administration told the Newberry County...
State officials again tell Newberry County Schools to stop impersonating a court of law
WIS
First Alert Forecast: Cool & breezy Saturday; much colder by Sunday morning