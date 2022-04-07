SkyView
Sumter man arrested in child porn investigation

So far no local or residential children have been identified in the images.
Fulson Nelson Thames is facing five counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor 2nd Degree.
Fulson Nelson Thames is facing five counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor 2nd Degree.(Sumter County Sheriff's Office)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 5:04 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter County man was arrested in a child pornography investigation.

Furman Nelson Thames was taken into custody after the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force executed a search warrant at his home in the 800 block of Haynsworth St. on April 6, 2022.

Investigators said Thames had uploaded over 150 images of child pornography to a personal cloud account. He is charged with five counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor in the 2nd Degree.

So far no local or residential children have been identified in the images. Law enforcement said they’re working with the Department of Social Services in the investigation, more charges may be coming.

Thames was transported to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. His bond was denied and his first appearance in court is scheduled for May.

