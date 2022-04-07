Sumter man arrested in child porn investigation

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Sumter County man was arrested in a child pornography investigation.

Furman Nelson Thames was taken into custody after the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force executed a search warrant at his home in the 800 block of Haynsworth St. on April 6, 2022.

Investigators said Thames had uploaded over 150 images of child pornography to a personal cloud account. He is charged with five counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor in the 2nd Degree.

So far no local or residential children have been identified in the images. Law enforcement said they’re working with the Department of Social Services in the investigation, more charges may be coming.

Thames was transported to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. His bond was denied and his first appearance in court is scheduled for May.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.