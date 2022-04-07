State agents investigating officer-involved shooting in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after a man was wounded Thursday morning in an officer-involved shooting.

SLED spokesperson Renee Wunderlich said the shooting happened during an encounter between the man, a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agent and an officer assigned to the U.S. Marshals Service task force.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at East Pine Log Road and Charleston Highway, WRDW reported.

Wunderlich said the investigation is still active.

There was no immediate word on the man’s condition.

