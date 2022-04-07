SkyView
Soda City Live: Pandamaniacs robotic team places first in robotics competition

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 7:33 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - School District Five of Lexington’s robotic team the “Pandamaniacs” competed in the Electric City Regional robotics competition in Anderson, SC in March and placed FIRST out of 38 teams.

Along with their win, the Pandamaniacs also received the Imagery Award that celebrates engineering and visual integration.

One of the program’s leaders, a Irmo High School physical science teacher Matthew Hedden and a member of the team, joins Soda City Live to explain what this win means for the area.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

