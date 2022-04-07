Soda City Live: Columbia Fireflies Prepare for Opening Weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - There is a hint of popcorn and peanuts in the air, one of the first signs that baseball season I back!

Not only in the Major Leagues but Minor Leagues as well.

Right here on the home field, Columbia Fireflies will be starting their season the weekend of April 8th with their first game against the Augusta GreenJackets at Segra Park.

The first game will start Friday, April 8th at 7:05 p.m. and will end will post-game fireworks.

Saturday, April 9th, join the Fireflies for a Royal Celebration, at 6:05 p.m.

And Sunday April 10th kids and run the bases at Segra Park starting at 5:05 p.m.

For more information, click here.

