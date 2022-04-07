SkyView
SC initial unemployment claims fall for second straight week

The amount of first-time unemployment claims in South Carolina is down for a second straight week.(AP)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The amount of first-time unemployment claims in South Carolina is down for a second straight week.

For the week ending Saturday, the Department of Employment and Workforce received 1,455 first-time unemployment claims, 46 fewer than last week, the agency said. That represented a 3% decrease from the prior week’s 1,501.

Greenville County recorded the highest number of initial claims, 151. Richland County had the second-highest weekly count with 144, while Spartanburg County was third with 94.

In the Lowcountry, Charleston County reported 61 while Berkeley County listed 56. Dorchester County listed 40 while the remaining Lowcountry counties were under 20.

Since the pandemic began, the state has paid out more than $6.6 billion in state and federal unemployment benefits.

The state reported a 3.5% unemployment rate for February, which is the most recent rate. The unemployment rate has remained flat since December 2021.

