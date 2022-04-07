SkyView
SC has ‘one of the lowest rates anywhere’ for new COVID cases

State ranks 50th in nation for COVID-19 cases last week
COVID-19
COVID-19(KFYR)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:37 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - During their boarding meeting on Thursday, the Department of Health and Environmental Control said COVID-19 numbers in South Carolina are very low compared to the rest of the country.

Last week South Carolina reported 951 new COVID-19 cases, ranking the state 50th in the nation.

“We have one of the lowest rates anywhere,” a board member said in Thursday’s meeting.

All 46 counties are green on the Center for Disease Control’s indicator map, meaning all counties have a low level of COVID-19 right now.

DHEC said the omicron BA.2 subvariant of coronavirus is the most common in South Carolina currently, but they haven’t seen a large surge in cases like with previous variants.

DHEC did say the number of new cases may actually be greater since they don’t get information on at-home rapid test results.

The state’s COVID-19 incident response team will stand down on Apr. 30 after more than two years of service.

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

