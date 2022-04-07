Red Cross volunteers help the Allendale area after multiple tornadoes cause destruction

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Volunteers with the American Red Cross are responding to storm damage and residents impacted by the tornadoes in Allendale County.

The Red Cross of South Carolina Disaster Action Team members are providing those impacted with financial assistance for immediate needs like shelter, food, and clothes to the families impacted.

In addition to immediate needs, Red Cross are providing virtual mental and spiritual care assistance to anyone that may need it.

The Red Cross will continue to stay in contact with its partners to see if any additional assistance as needed.

“As our teams work with the families impacted, we are certainly thinking about them and want to provide all the support we can,” said Rebecca Jordan, the Executive Director of the Central Chapter. “This devastating event reminds us that disasters can happen anywhere at any time. With severe spring storms imminent, we ask the community to stay prepared by making an emergency kit, creating a plan with your family, and making sure you have a way to receive weather alerts, such as the Red Cross Emergency App.”

If you would like to help the residents of Allendale County, you can visit the Red Cross website or call 1-800-RED CROSS, or text the word REDCROSS to 90999 to make an donation.

South Carolina Emergency Management Division is also asking for anyone who wants to help to contact them.

Those wanting to help #Allendale residents affected by the recent storms can call 803-584-4556 or 706-360-0443.



What is being accepted: non-perishable food, monetary donations, and cleaning supplies.



At this time, clothing is not needed. pic.twitter.com/v4RNGjJTfg — SCEMD (@SCEMD) April 6, 2022

