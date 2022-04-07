Soda City Live: Local Rehab facility helps to get dancers back on their toes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - ProMotion Rehab and Sports Medicine isn’t your average rehabilitation clinic.

The studio offers more than just rehab for sports related injuries but dance related injuries as well.

Physical Therapist, Nancy Imbeau and her husband, owner Andrew Imbeau talk about the location and the many services they offer.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.