Gov. McMaster declares April Child Abuse Prevention Month

FILE PHOTO Gov. Henry McMaster
FILE PHOTO Gov. Henry McMaster(Live 5)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is declaring April as Child Abuse Prevention (CAP) Month.

Thursday’s proclamation will take place at the SC Governor’s Mansion in Columbia at 3 p.m. In addition to McMaster’s remarks other state leaders are scheduled to speak.

These include:

  • Michael Leach, Director of the S.C. Department of Social Services
  • Amanda Whittle, South Carolina State Child Advocate and Director of the South Carolina Department of Children’s Advocacy
  • Sue Williams, Chief Executive Officer, Children’s Trust of South Carolina

WIS News 10 will live stream the event.

More information about CAP can be found at the link here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

