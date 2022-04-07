Gov. McMaster declares April Child Abuse Prevention Month

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster is declaring April as Child Abuse Prevention (CAP) Month.

Thursday’s proclamation will take place at the SC Governor’s Mansion in Columbia at 3 p.m. In addition to McMaster’s remarks other state leaders are scheduled to speak.

These include:

Michael Leach, Director of the S.C. Department of Social Services

Amanda Whittle, South Carolina State Child Advocate and Director of the South Carolina Department of Children’s Advocacy

Sue Williams, Chief Executive Officer, Children’s Trust of South Carolina

More information about CAP can be found at the link here.

