Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival returns to Fairgrounds Saturday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The 7th annual SC Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival is returning to the state fairgrounds this weekend (April 9).

The event, organized by Food Truck Festivals of America will happen Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. (VIP hour will be from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.) and will include 30 local food trucks serving a variety of foods from BBQ to donuts to New England-style lobster rolls and more.

Some of the food trucks participating include Cruisin Cuisine, The Noodle Lady, T&A Southern Eats, Taylormade Smoothies, Bangin’ Vegan Eats, Smokin’ Gringo’s TexMex BBQ, The Donut Shack, Bubblelicious Waffles, Palmetto Kettle Corn.

Organizers say local, regional and national craft beers will be available for sale at the festival. Those brands include Steel Hands Brewing, Wicked Weed, Savage Galaxy IPA, Wild Leap Lemonade, Bold Rock Apple Cider, Swamp Cabbage Brewing, Sugar Creek Brewing Company and more.

Presale tickets will be available in advance online for $5 or at the gate for $10. Admission is free for children 12 and under.

First responders and military are free with valid ID at the gate.

For more information on tickers and the event, click here.

