FIRST ALERT: Breezy this afternoon and looking much cooler this weekend

WIS News at Noon is a full hour of news and lifestyle stories Monday through Friday.
By Adam Clark
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:40 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Our showers and storms have moved east and we can expect breezy winds with low 70s by this afternoon.

First Alert Weather Headlines:

· It will be breezy today with gusts up to 30mph. Highs are in the low 70s.

· Friday is cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will gust up to 35mph.

· Saturday is chilly with highs in the upper 50s and winds near 25-30mph. Overnight lows are dipping into the upper 30s!

First Alert Weather Story:

Expect skies to clear up by this afternoon and the winds to pick up out of the southwest at 15-20mph with gusts up to 30mph. Highs are in the low 70s today.

Tonight is clear and cooler with lows dipping down to 47.

Friday we have a strong western flow with gusts up to 35mph. Skies are mostly sunny and temps are in the upper 60s.

Saturday is even cooler! Lows are in the low 40s and highs reach the upper 50s. Expect mostly sunny skies and breezy winds gusting up to 25mph.

Overnight into Sunday morning lows are dipping down to 38. Winds should be too strong to allow frost to form but there is a chance of some patchy frost. So we will keep our eye on it!

Sunday we see our highs reach the upper 60s with sunny skies.

Monday morning we have lows in the mid 40s and highs reach the upper 70s as southern flow returns. A large high pressure system will keep us clear.

Today: Clearing skies and breezy. Highs in the low 70s.

Friday: Mostly Sunny and Cooler. Windy. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday: Mostly Sunny. Breezy, even cooler. Highs in the mid 50s. Overnight lows in the upper 30s.

Sunday: Sunny & Mild. Highs in the upper 60s.

Monday: Mostly Sunny. Warm. Highs in the upper 70s.

Tuesday: More Clouds. Mainly Dry. High temperatures will be near 80.

Wednesday: Mostly Cloudy. Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low 80s.

