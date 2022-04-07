SkyView
Earthquake reported near Elgin becomes 20th to occur in SC in 2022

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(MGN)
By Hannah Robinson
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:44 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:49 AM EDT
ELGIN, S.C. (WIS) - Another earthquake was reported near Elgin Thursday morning, making it the 20th earthquake to happen in the state in 2022.

Several other earthquakes were reported in December of 2021.

The earthquake measured in at 2.0 magnitude and happened at 5:03 a.m., according to the United States Geological Survey.

The epicenter was 4.5 miles east of Elgin.

You can check to see who felt it by clicking here.

The last earthquake that happened in the state, happened on March 27 near Centerville.

