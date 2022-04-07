SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Crash closes two lanes on I-77 near Killian Road

By Hannah Robinson
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 7, 2022 at 2:12 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-77 North near Killian Road has closed two lanes of traffic, according to SCDOT.

The crash happened Thursday morning around 7 a.m. near mile marker 22. Injuries were reported, according to the SC Highway Patrol.

If you are driving in the area, use caution and seek alternate routes if possible as crews work to clear the scene.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
SC death row inmate asking for stay of execution
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Fulson Nelson Thames is facing five counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor 2nd Degree.
Sumter man arrested in child porn investigation
A train and a vehicle impacted Friday morning on Leisure Ln and Piney Grove Rd.
Train collides with car, blocks traffic in Irmo
The Gamecocks parade route for April 13, 2022.
Columbia announces parade plans for Gamecocks celebration

Latest News

Traffic stalled after tractor-trailer overturns on I-20 West
Traffic reopen after tractor-trailer overturns on I-20 West
traffic block on I-95
Traffic backed up on I-95 southbound
Generic car crash
One dead after wreck with Richland Two school bus
FILE PHOTO of traffic cone. (Source: Pixabay)
LIST: Road closures and detours for Lexington Shamrock Parade