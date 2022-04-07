Crash closes two lanes on I-77 near Killian Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A crash on I-77 North near Killian Road has closed two lanes of traffic, according to SCDOT.

The crash happened Thursday morning around 7 a.m. near mile marker 22. Injuries were reported, according to the SC Highway Patrol.

🚨Richland County🚨 I77 northbound is partially blocked at the 22mm due to a crash. Traffic is slow moving moving in area. pic.twitter.com/WyPCUDIQNv — Trooper David SCHP (@SCHP_Troop1) April 7, 2022

If you are driving in the area, use caution and seek alternate routes if possible as crews work to clear the scene.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.