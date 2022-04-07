SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Fort Mill man sentenced in Capitol Riot case

FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. A Maryland man who waved a Confederate flag attached to a lacrosse stick during the siege at the U.S. Capitol has pleaded guilty to interfering with a police officer who was trying to disperse a crowd of rioters.(Jose Luis Magana | AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Fort Mill man was sentenced Wednesday, April, 6, 2022 in a Capitol Riot case.

Investigators from the Department of Justice said Paul Colbath is charged with:

  • Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds
  • Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds
  • Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
  • Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

He entered a guilty plea in January. Colbath’s sentence includes three years of probation, 30 days home detention, 60 hours community service and $500 in restitution.

RELATED COVERAGE: A year later, here’s the South Carolinians who have been charged for Jan. 6 (wistv.com)

According to court documents Colbath entered the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021 and entered restricted areas with the intent to disrupt Congress. More information about the case can be found at the link here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
SC death row inmate asking for stay of execution
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Fulson Nelson Thames is facing five counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor 2nd Degree.
Sumter man arrested in child porn investigation
The Swansea Police Department and the Lexington County Sheriff's Office requested SLED to help...
SLED investigating Swansea police chief incident
FILE PHOTO
Inmates cause disturbance at Broad River Correctional Institution

Latest News

Just two days before the incident, Master Trooper Jones had completed his department-required...
Midlands Master Trooper named SC “Trooper of the Year,” saves 2-year-old from drowning
Chrystal Morgan is the owner or “Something Sweet CupCakery, LLC”
CupCakeSodaCity
Video appearing to show dog thrown in Lake Russell.
Sheriff says second suspect in custody after video of dog thrown in Upstate lake
Kyleen Waltman
Family says woman who lost both arms in dog attack might lose leg too
wis
First Alert Forecast: Windy and cooler weather for this weekend