Fort Mill man sentenced in Capitol Riot case

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Fort Mill man was sentenced Wednesday, April, 6, 2022 in a Capitol Riot case.

Investigators from the Department of Justice said Paul Colbath is charged with:

Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

He entered a guilty plea in January. Colbath’s sentence includes three years of probation, 30 days home detention, 60 hours community service and $500 in restitution.

According to court documents Colbath entered the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021 and entered restricted areas with the intent to disrupt Congress. More information about the case can be found at the link here.

