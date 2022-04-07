Fort Mill man sentenced in Capitol Riot case
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Fort Mill man was sentenced Wednesday, April, 6, 2022 in a Capitol Riot case.
Investigators from the Department of Justice said Paul Colbath is charged with:
- Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building or Grounds
- Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds
- Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building
- Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building
He entered a guilty plea in January. Colbath’s sentence includes three years of probation, 30 days home detention, 60 hours community service and $500 in restitution.
RELATED COVERAGE: A year later, here’s the South Carolinians who have been charged for Jan. 6 (wistv.com)
Colbath Paul - Plea Agreement - Jan 2022 0 by Nevin Smith on Scribd
According to court documents Colbath entered the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021 and entered restricted areas with the intent to disrupt Congress. More information about the case can be found at the link here.
Colbath Paul - Information - Oct 2021 0 by Nevin Smith on Scribd
Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.