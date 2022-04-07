Columbia announces parade plans for Gamecocks celebration

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Friday evening Columbia announced the parade directions for the Gamecocks celebration.

The city of Columbia announced Thursday their parade road closures, parking plans and shuttle routes for the Gamecocks parade.

On Wednesday, April 13, 2022 the city will celebrate the UofSC Women’s Basketball team and their NCAA Championship win. The parade begins at 6 p.m. The parade will start at Main and Laurel Streets and will end at the State House.

City of Columbia Parking Services will be in contact with businesses on Main St to discuss parade plans and questions.

Starting at 9 a.m. on April 13 no parking will be allowed after 2 p.m. at these locations. It will be enforced by towing.

1700, 1800, 1900 Main

1100 and 1200 Richland

1100 and 1200 Laurel

After 3 p.m. no parking will be allowed on the road at these locations. They will also be towing enforced.

1200, 1300, 1400, 1500, 1600 Main Street

1100 , 1200 Gervais

1100 Assembly

1000, 1100 Sumter

1200 Pendleton

1300 & 1400 Block of Senate

1000 & 1100 Block of Marion

By 4 p.m. these roads will be closed to traffic:

1100 & 1200 Richland St.

1100 & 1200 Laurel St.

1800 & 1900 Main St.

By 5:30 p.m. these roads will be closed to traffic:

1200-1700 Main St.

1100-1300 Gervais St.

1000-1100 Sumter St.

1300 & 1400 Senate St.

1000 & 1100 Marion St.

City officials said the parade will start by 6 p.m. and will reopen once it is over and clean up is finished.

The Gamecocks parade route for April 13, 2022. (City of Columbia graphic)

The city provided a list of parking facilities near the parade.

Parking along the parade route can be found at these parking facilities (City of Columbia)

