SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Boy, 12, killed when tractor-trailer struck bicycle on Mississippi highway, troopers say

By WLBT.com Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:44 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAGEE, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News) - Troopers in Mississippi said a sixth-grade boy died after a tractor-trailer collided with the bicycle he was riding.

WLBT reports the Mississippi Highway Patrol said Anthony Wilder III, 12, died as a result of the Tuesday night crash on US 49 in Simpson County.

Investigators determined a 1998 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling south on the highway when it collided with the bicycle in the right lane.

Wilder attended Magee Middle School, and the school posted a Facebook tribute to the child, saying he was known for his “energetic personality and upbeat attitude.”

The school said Wilder was a high achiever academically and was known to breakdance in the hallway.

“These memories will keep Anthony with us during the difficult times ahead,” the school said on Facebook. “We give our hopes and prayers to his family and friends. Anthony, we will miss you.”

Magee Middle School is incredibly saddened by the passing of Anthony Wilder III, a sixth grader from the school. He...

Posted by Magee Middle School on Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Troopers are still investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
SC death row inmate asking for stay of execution
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Fulson Nelson Thames is facing five counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor 2nd Degree.
Sumter man arrested in child porn investigation
The Swansea Police Department and the Lexington County Sheriff's Office requested SLED to help...
SLED investigating Swansea police chief incident
FILE PHOTO
Inmates cause disturbance at Broad River Correctional Institution

Latest News

A still from a video shared by Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy shows a missile on the...
GRAPHIC: Missile kills at least 50 at crowded Ukrainian train station
As women and children tried to escape in Ukraine, a military official says a Russian missile...
GRAPHIC: Devastating attack by Russia on Ukraine train station
In a photo provided by Jeff Walker, he and his daughter Harleigh of Auburn, Ala., stand outside...
Trans kids, parents fight wave of legislation in red states
Just two days before the incident, Master Trooper Jones had completed his department-required...
Midlands Master Trooper named SC “Trooper of the Year,” saves 2-year-old from drowning
Julien's Auctions in Beverly Hills, California, is putting 1,500 of Betty White's treasured...
Betty White’s personal possessions to go up for auction