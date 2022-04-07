SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

After championship season Destanni Henderson heading to WNBA draft

After a championship winning performance Destanni Henderson is heading to the WNBA Draft on...
After a championship winning performance Destanni Henderson is heading to the WNBA Draft on April 11, 2022 in New York City.(UofSC)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:34 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After putting in a championship winning performance, Destanni Henderson is heading to the WNBA draft.

The South Carolina senior guard is among 12 prospects planning to attend the WNBA Draft 2022 presented by State Farm. The event is happening April ,11, 2022 in New York City. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will announce the first round draft picks starting at 7 p.m.

Henderson’s final season with the Gamecocks included a career best of 26 points and strong defense against UConn at the NCAA National Championship. Her Final Four performance earned her All-Tournament honors.

The UofSC Women’s Basketball program has had 12 players drafted to the WNBA. Eight of them have been under coach Dawn Staley.

The most recent players to join the WNBA from the Gamecocks was in 2020 with Mikiah Herbert Harrigan and Tyasha Harris. Harrigan was selected sixth by the Minnesota Lynx and Harris was seventh pick by the Dallas Wings.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

This undated photo provided by the South Carolina Department of Corrections shows Richard...
SC death row inmate asking for stay of execution
Grambling State's new volleyball coach cuts entire team
College coach cuts entire volleyball team; players left scrambling without scholarships
Fulson Nelson Thames is facing five counts of Sexual Exploitation of a Minor 2nd Degree.
Sumter man arrested in child porn investigation
A train and a vehicle impacted Friday morning on Leisure Ln and Piney Grove Rd.
Train collides with car, blocks traffic in Irmo
The Gamecocks parade route for April 13, 2022.
Columbia announces parade plans for Gamecocks celebration

Latest News

Gamecocks win the National Championship
Columbia to hold parade in celebration of Gamecocks national championship win
Kansas players celebrate after a college basketball game against North Carolina in the finals...
Kansas comes back, wins NCAA title 3 years in the making
President Joe Biden. March 26, 2022, in Warsaw.
Gamecocks receive presidential congratulations
‘The women’s team is such an inspiration:’ Fans welcome national champion Gamecocks home
USC fans welcome home the national champions