After championship season Destanni Henderson heading to WNBA draft

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After putting in a championship winning performance, Destanni Henderson is heading to the WNBA draft.

The South Carolina senior guard is among 12 prospects planning to attend the WNBA Draft 2022 presented by State Farm. The event is happening April ,11, 2022 in New York City. Commissioner Cathy Engelbert will announce the first round draft picks starting at 7 p.m.

Henderson’s final season with the Gamecocks included a career best of 26 points and strong defense against UConn at the NCAA National Championship. Her Final Four performance earned her All-Tournament honors.

The UofSC Women’s Basketball program has had 12 players drafted to the WNBA. Eight of them have been under coach Dawn Staley.

The most recent players to join the WNBA from the Gamecocks was in 2020 with Mikiah Herbert Harrigan and Tyasha Harris. Harrigan was selected sixth by the Minnesota Lynx and Harris was seventh pick by the Dallas Wings.

