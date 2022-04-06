SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Woman celebrates 108th birthday, shares her secret to longevity

“I don’t believe in just sitting down and giving up, I believe in going out in the sunshine, picking weeds, and working in the garden,” said Slough.
By David Caltabiano and Debra Dolan
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:59 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLOBE, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) – Carmen Slough celebrated her 108th birthday this week with friends and family.

She was born in Douglas, Arizona, but has lived in the Globe-Miami area her entire life and is well-known. Slough owned a clothing store in downtown Globe for 49 years.

“We didn’t have paved streets,” Slough told AZFamily, remembering the early days of Globe. “There was still a few people who got around on horseback.”

Slough lived through the Spanish Flu when she was just 4 years old, but she remembers it like it was yesterday.

“I was old enough to know that something was wrong,” she said. “There was a lot of people in the area that did pass away from the flu at that time.”

At the age of 106, another virus — this time COVID-19 — turned her world upside down.

Slough admits it affected her, saying, “The isolation was really, really bad for me because I was used to being a part of the community.”

Slough’s late husband was a WWI veteran, and her siblings fought in WWII.

“I remember the people that we lost and the valor of our local boys that served overseas,” said Slough.

Her 86-year-old son, Bob, relies on his mom’s recollection and calls her “a wonder.”

Slough says staying active is the secret to longevity.

“I don’t believe in just sitting down and giving up, I believe in going out in the sunshine, picking weeds, and working in the garden,” Slough said.

She has a little brother, the only surviving sibling in her family of nine, who’s 98 years old.

Copyright 2022 AZFamily via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Swansea Police Department and the Lexington County Sheriff's Office requested SLED to help...
SLED investigating Swansea police chief incident
Stevenson is charged with attempted murder for the incident that happened on the evening of...
Man charged with attempted murder after dousing woman in gasoline and lighting her on fire
Frank Senn pauses as he surveys the tornado damage to his property.
Man comes home to find tornado damage after taking wife off life support
wis
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch in effect until 11 p.m. for parts of the Midlands
Attorney, family ask for feds to investigate Alvin S. Glenn after inmate found dead
Coroner rules detention center death homicide

Latest News

Rock Hill tragedy: One year since 6 people killed by former NFL player
Vincent & Brutus
Furry Friend Friday - Vincent and Brutus
FILE - The USS Milwaukee, a Freedom-class of littoral combat ship, cruises underway as an MQ-8B...
US Navy intends to decommission some of its newest warships
A woman tells South Burlington police a man tried to kidnap her at knife-point
Richland County Sheriff’s Department honoring fallen deputy
A Peeps Exhibition has opened in a Wisconsin art museum.
All about Peeps: Art museum home for Peeps-inspired artwork