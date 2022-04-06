Walmart employees in Manning evacuate building due to potential gas leak, store floods during storm

MANNING, S.C. (WIS) - The Walmart Supercenter in Manning flooded as a result of Tuesday’s storm that passed through the Midlands.

Manning Mayor Julia Nelson says there are damages in the parking lot, as well.

“As a precaution, employees were evacuated due to a possible gas leak,” Nelson said.

Wow! Damage at the Walmart in Manning. Here's an update from Mayor Julia Nelson. "As a precaution, employees were evacuated due to a possible gas leak. We have a couple of trees down in a few areas." @wis10 pic.twitter.com/YewyEyfNSc — Billie Jean Shaw (@BillieJeanTV) April 6, 2022

The mayor says regarding the city limits of Manning, a couple of trees are also down in the area.

