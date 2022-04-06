SkyView
Walmart employees in Manning evacuate building due to potential gas leak, store floods during storm

Storm damage impacted the store Tuesday, April 5.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANNING, S.C. (WIS) - The Walmart Supercenter in Manning flooded as a result of Tuesday’s storm that passed through the Midlands.

Manning Mayor Julia Nelson says there are damages in the parking lot, as well.

“As a precaution, employees were evacuated due to a possible gas leak,” Nelson said.

The mayor says regarding the city limits of Manning, a couple of trees are also down in the area.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

