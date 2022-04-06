Threats made to elementary school

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Forest Heights Elementary School received some threatening phone calls today from an unknown caller, according to Karen York of the Richland County School District One.

There have been no reports of an immediate threat to the safety of the students or staff.

But as a precaution, students were kept inside their classrooms.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating and working to determine who made the calls.

