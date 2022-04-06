SkyView
SolarGen investing $150 million into Clarendon County

File Photo
File Photo(FREE TO USE)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster announced Wednesday a $150 million investment into Clarendon County by SolarGen of South Carolina.

McMaster said, “When a new solar project is launched in South Carolina, it’s a sign that our renewable energy sector continues to thrive. This new $150 million investment will make a big difference in Clarendon County, and we’re excited to welcome SolarGen of South Carolina to one of our rural communities.”

The company is using the investment to create a clean energy 125-megawatt solar farm. The construction will sprawl over 500 acres. The company estimates the project will be online by 2024.

“We are pleased to welcome SolarGen of South Carolina to our growing list of companies in Clarendon County. We support this investment in green energy, as it adds to our growing renewable energy cluster,” shared Clarendon County Council Chair Dwight Stewart.

