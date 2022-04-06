Soda City Live: New nursing program is starting at CIU

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - At a time when the need for nurses is high, there’s a new option in the world of higher education offering a nursing program. The South Carolina Board of Nursing has granted approval for Columbia International University to offer a Bachelor of Science in Nursing program.

Dr. Jill McElheny, a nurse of 27 years, will lead the program. She joined Dawndy Mercer Plank on Soda City Live to talk about the launching of the program.

McElheny is a native of South Carolina’s Lowcountry and first felt the tug toward nursing as a child, a commitment that has led her to challenging opportunities around the world, including service with the Samaritan’s Purse medical disaster team.

CIU’s Corporate Communications Specialist Bob Holmes says, “All the Columbia area hospitals, as well as an organization serving lower-income population centers, are ready to welcome CIU nursing students for clinical experience required for their education. But before that, the students will practice on manikins in CIU’s state-of-the-art Skills and Simulation Center located on the CIU campus. Additionally, on-campus science labs are under construction that will provide nursing prerequisite science courses.”

”With every clinical course they will spend four weeks in simulation on campus before they spend four weeks in the hospital or the clinical setting,” McElheny said. “During those four weeks of simulation, we’ll debrief and learn from the mistakes they may have made, and then they’ll be checked off before they can enter the clinical facilities. They will be very well prepared.”

There is a Nursing Information Session for the new program at CIU. It’s tomorrow, April 7 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the William H. Jones Center. That’s at the entrance to the CIU campus which is located at 7435 Monticello Road in Columbia.

Applications are being accepted for the nursing program at admissions@ciu.edu or (803) 807-5024. C

IU also offers an online RN-BSN program giving registered nurses the opportunity to advance their careers with the BSN degree.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.