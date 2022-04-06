SkyView
Soda City Live: Local non-profit aims to strengthen the community through giving

By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:49 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - National Volunteer Week will be happening April 24th through the 30th.

If you’re looking for a place to volunteer, add “All Kind” to your list.

“All Kind” is a non-profit founded by siblings, Alex Wright and Kami King, who provide educational resources, workshops, seminars and outreach.

The non-profit also provides food through “Food Share SC” to seniors and those in need.

Check out the interview for more information, or visit their website here.

Or social media sites here.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

