Soda City Live: Local Baking Studio Offers Classes for Children and Adults

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Flour Power is the perfect way to teach children the fundamentals of navigating the kitchen while allowing a safe and fun environment.

Owner and operator Ashleen Scheuer and manger, Kaylee Battle talk about the various activities and programs offered through the studio and even stopped by to challenge our anchors to a cupcake war (see other story).

Flour Power Kids Cooking Studio is located in the Forest Acres area on Forest Drive.

For more information click here.

And follow them on social media.

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.