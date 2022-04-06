Soda City Live: Cupcake Wars

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Flour Power Kids Cooking Studios is a fun way for kids to be creative and learn the fundamentals of cooking.

Owner and operator Ashleen Scheuer and manger, Kaylee Battle prepped cupcakes for our anchors, Billie Jean Shaw, Dawndy Mercer Plank and Hannah Cumler to decorate.

Check out our interview to see who won!

For information on Flour Power, click here.

