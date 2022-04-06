SkyView
SLED investigating Swansea police chief incident

The Swansea Police Department and the Lexington County Sheriff's Office requested SLED to help...
By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:45 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) confirmed it is investigating an incident involving the Swansea police chief.

SLED said it was requested by the Swansea Police Department and the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department. A citizen complaint accused Chief Earl Williams III. of excessive force during an arrest.

The complaint said Williams used too much force on March 31, 2022. The complaint also accuses Williams of refusing to allow EMS to treat the complainant, damaging a prosthetic limb and dragging them out of a vehicle.

The complaint said this caused injuries to the head, neck and shoulders. This is a developing story and we will update it as more information comes in.

We have embedded the complaint below.

