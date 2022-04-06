SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Runners residing in Russia, Belarus banned from 2022 Boston Marathon

Russia and Belarus athletes residing in either country will no longer be allowed to participate...
Russia and Belarus athletes residing in either country will no longer be allowed to participate in the 2022 Boston Marathon.
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:54 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) - Athletes from Russia and Belarus previously accepted to compete in this year’s Boston Marathon who are currently residing in either country will no longer be allowed to participate, the Boston Marathon Association announced Wednesday.

The exclusion from the world’s oldest annual marathon also extends to athletes previously accepted into the B.A.A.’s 5K event. However, it doesn’t affect Russian or Belarusian athletes registered for the events who are not residents of the countries. They will be allowed to compete but won’t be able to run under their country’s flag.

“Like so many around the world, we are horrified and outraged by what we have seen and learned from the reporting in Ukraine,” B.A.A. president and CEO Tom Grilk said in a statement. “We believe that running is a global sport, and as such, we must do what we can to show our support to the people of Ukraine.”

The B.A.A. said it won’t recognize the country affiliation or flags of Russia and Belarus until further notice. This year’s Boston Marathon, 5K, and Invitational Mile do not include any professional or invited athletes from those countries.

Organizers said they will make reasonable attempts to refund entry fees to athletes no longer able to participate.

The B.A.A. will also provide all Ukrainians who are registered in the marathon or 5K and are unable to compete with a refund or option to defer to a future year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Swansea Police Department and the Lexington County Sheriff's Office requested SLED to help...
SLED investigating Swansea police chief incident
Stevenson is charged with attempted murder for the incident that happened on the evening of...
Man charged with attempted murder after dousing woman in gasoline and lighting her on fire
Frank Senn pauses as he surveys the tornado damage to his property.
Man comes home to find tornado damage after taking wife off life support
wis
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch in effect until 11 p.m. for parts of the Midlands
Attorney, family ask for feds to investigate Alvin S. Glenn after inmate found dead
Coroner rules detention center death homicide

Latest News

Rock Hill tragedy: One year since 6 people killed by former NFL player
Vincent & Brutus
Furry Friend Friday - Vincent and Brutus
FILE - The USS Milwaukee, a Freedom-class of littoral combat ship, cruises underway as an MQ-8B...
US Navy intends to decommission some of its newest warships
A woman tells South Burlington police a man tried to kidnap her at knife-point
Richland County Sheriff’s Department honoring fallen deputy
A Peeps Exhibition has opened in a Wisconsin art museum.
All about Peeps: Art museum home for Peeps-inspired artwork