Richland Two facing bus delays after water main break

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland Two School District informed parents Wednesday of potential school bus delays.

Hardscrabble Rd closed down Wednesday after a water main broke. The district said families that use busses serving the Rice Creek, Ridge View, Kelly Mill and Lake Carolina Upper & Lower communities may be impacted by the road closure.

