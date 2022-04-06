SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

Power outages reported across the Midlands

FILE PHOTO
FILE PHOTO(pixelbay)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLANDS, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple power outages have been reported in the Midlands.

Get the latest forecast | Download the WIS Weather app

According to the SC Electric Cooperatives, 2,568 outages reported.

Here is the breakdown by county as of 8:00 p.m.

Calhoun County: 0 outages

Clarendon County: 2,293 outages

Fairfield County: 3 outages

Kershaw County: 0 outages

Lee County: 0 outages

Orangeburg County: 154 outages

Lexington County: 9 outages

Richland County: 2 outages

Sumter County: 53 outages

Copyright 2022 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Roads began to flood Tuesday night after storms rolled through Columbia.
FIRST ALERT: Tracking severe weather around the Midlands
school bus generic
LIST: Midlands schools dismissing early due to possible severe weather threats
The LCSD responding officer then arrived at Shivers’ residence, located in the 200 block of...
Lexington County man sentenced to 75 years in shooting death of girlfriend
Coach Staley offered remarks Monday after the team's championship win.
Gamecocks return victorious to cheering Columbia
A student was arrested Monday after a loaded handgun was found in their car at Spring Valley...
Spring Valley student arrested, loaded gun at school

Latest News

Roads began to flood Tuesday night after storms rolled through Columbia.
FIRST ALERT: Tracking severe weather around the Midlands
Allendale Tornado Damage 2022
FIRST ALERT: Tornado spotted in Allendale County
FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible this afternoon, a few storms for Wednesday too
FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible this afternoon, a few storms for Wednesday too
FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible this afternoon, a few storms for Wednesday too
FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible this afternoon, a few storms for Wednesday too