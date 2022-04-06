Power outages reported across the Midlands
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 8:05 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
MIDLANDS, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple power outages have been reported in the Midlands.
According to the SC Electric Cooperatives, 2,568 outages reported.
Here is the breakdown by county as of 8:00 p.m.
Calhoun County: 0 outages
Clarendon County: 2,293 outages
Fairfield County: 3 outages
Kershaw County: 0 outages
Lee County: 0 outages
Orangeburg County: 154 outages
Lexington County: 9 outages
Richland County: 2 outages
Sumter County: 53 outages
