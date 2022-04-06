Power outages reported across the Midlands

MIDLANDS, S.C. (WIS) - Multiple power outages have been reported in the Midlands.

According to the SC Electric Cooperatives , 2,568 outages reported.

Here is the breakdown by county as of 8:00 p.m.

Calhoun County: 0 outages

Clarendon County: 2,293 outages

Fairfield County: 3 outages

Kershaw County: 0 outages

Lee County: 0 outages

Orangeburg County: 154 outages

Lexington County: 9 outages

Richland County: 2 outages

Sumter County: 53 outages

