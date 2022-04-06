SkyView
Midlands picks up pieces after storms hit South Carolina

By Nevin Smith
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 7, 2022 at 12:05 AM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - After Tuesday’s storms the Midlands were left picking up the pieces. Communities across South Carolina woke up Wednesday morning to find trees knocked down and damage to their homes and vehicles.

In Allendale County where a tornado set down our Nick Neville saw trees and residences that had felt the storm. Some people in the area were still without power this morning.

Wednesday afternoon surveys confirmed at least three tornadoes had hit the area during Tuesday’s storms.

School administrators let families know that schools were dismissed on social media as the community cleans up. Over night an emergency shelter opened to help house displaced families.

In Manning, officials continued to clean up after the storm flipped over a truck and flooded a Walmart.’

In Orangeburg Chris Joseph was on the ground Tuesday, hearing from community members as they began to clean up.

Orangeburg County EMD reported 14 homes were damaged, including two with major damage and one destroyed.

In the Sixty Six community between Branchville and Rowesville, the storm appeared to cut a path through nearby trees and across Highway 21 to Hillary McAlhany’s home.

She said her and her mother sheltered in the bathroom, and came out to find holes in the roof, rendering it uninhabitable.

She gave WIS a tour on Wednesday, with debris and water strewn across the floor.

“Devastating because you know I work so hard, and I have a little girl, she’s three, and she stays here too,” she said.

McAlhany got emotional when describing the conversation with daughter.

“I was telling her you don’t have your room no more, so we have to find somewhere else to go,” she said.

McAlhany said she doesn’t have insurance but will be staying with family and has been in contact with the Red Cross.

On nearby Cattle Creek Road, the storm mostly spared homes, with exception of some minor shingle damage.

Residents, along with family and friends, spent the morning cleaning snapped trees.

Orangeburg County Administrator Harold Young said the financial cost of the damage is being calculated.

