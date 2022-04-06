SkyView
Health U
Send It To 10
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored
Advertisement

McMaster weighs in on ‘war crimes’ in Ukraine invasion

During an appearance at a Mount Pleasant ribbon cutting, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster...
During an appearance at a Mount Pleasant ribbon cutting, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster shared his support for the Ukrainian people abroad while criticizing the Biden Administration.(Live 5)
By Emilie Zuhowski
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 6, 2022 at 12:12 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster shared his support for the Ukrainian people abroad while criticizing the Biden Administration.

McMaster visited Mount Pleasant Tuesday for the ribbon cutting for the newly-restored Crab Bank Seabird Sanctuary.

Speaking to reporters, he called out Russia for committing “war crimes” and said their invasion of Ukraine was “a very unfortunate situation.” He also slammed the White House for its “weakness.”

“I think everyone agrees that these are war crimes being committed,” the governor said. “It’s atrocious to watch. Unfortunately, I think the weakness of the current administration is what encouraged this to happen. They didn’t want it to happen, but it’s happening. It’s a horrible situation.”

McMaster said South Carolina will “of course” do anything it can to help the situation in Ukraine.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stevenson is charged with attempted murder for the incident that happened on the evening of...
Man charged with attempted murder after dousing woman in gasoline and lighting her on fire
The Swansea Police Department and the Lexington County Sheriff's Office requested SLED to help...
SLED investigating Swansea police chief incident
Frank Senn pauses as he surveys the tornado damage to his property.
Man comes home to find tornado damage after taking wife off life support
wis
FIRST ALERT: Tornado Watch in effect until 11 p.m. for parts of the Midlands
Attorney, family ask for feds to investigate Alvin S. Glenn after inmate found dead
Coroner rules detention center death homicide

Latest News

wis
FIRST ALERT: Breezy this afternoon and looking much cooler this weekend
File photo of police lights (MGN)
Woman tased by police during alleged armed robbery at Cayce gas station
Christina Michelle Duncan
Daughters start GoFundMe for mother found dead inside abandoned home
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump rally at the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan....
Fort Mill man sentenced in Capitol Riot case
FILE PHOTO of national park.
USDA Forest Service looking to fill recreation positions for Francis Marion, Sumter National Forests